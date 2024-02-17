3 Times Patrick Mahomes Was A Total Swiftie
It's important that your friends get along with your partner. But what happens if your friend starts dating one of the most famous people in the world? This doesn't happen often, but it did happen for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes when his teammate and friend Travis Kelce began dating Taylor Swift. Swift first attended a Chiefs game in September 2023. In an interview with Fox after the game, Patrick said with the superstar attending the game for Kelce and her fans watching, "I felt a little bit of pressure, and so I knew I had to get it to Trav [for a touchdown]" (via TikTok).
Patrick has had nothing but good things to say about Kelce and his romance with Swift, and it turns out Patrick is a bit of a Swiftie himself and has welcomed her with open arms to Chiefs Kingdom. In a CBS Mornings interview, Patrick spoke with Nate Burleson and explained how initially, the Chiefs players didn't discuss Kelce and Swift's romance.
"But then [Kelce] started bringing Taylor around," Patrick said, "and he realized how cool of a person she was, and she is. And so for us, I mean there was a couple jokes here and there at the beginning, but now it's just, she's just part of Chiefs Kingdom now. And she's part of the team." He also mentioned how Swift and his wife Brittany Mahomes became friends, calling Swift "a great girl and a great woman."
Mahomes commended Swift for getting more people interested in football
Some haven't been afraid to voice their disdain for the attention Taylor Swift got while attending NFL games to watch Travis Kelce play. (In certain instances, she's gotten booed by NFL fans.) Patrick Mahomes is not one of those negative people. On the contrary, he gave Swift kudos for the positive attention she's brought to football by attending games. "It has done a great job of bringing more people to football and how great the sport is," Mahomes said, according to CNN. "Knowing that I'm a father to a daughter as well, I love that she watches the games and loves football as well."
While Mahomes was celebrating in Disneyland with his family following the Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl win, CNN reporter Abby Phillip asked the quarterback about Swift and how her presence during the previous football season affected him and the Chiefs. "Extremely cool," Mahomes called it. "I mean to see the support that comes with the Swifties and how they really embraced us and Chiefs Kingdom, and they kinda combined together." He called Swift "a great role model" and also said he hoped girls everywhere would start watching football games with their loved ones "and really see how great this sport is."
Mahomes hasn't shied away from sharing love for Swift's songs
In addition to commending Taylor Swift for the positive impact she's had on football, Mahomes hasn't been shy about sharing his Swiftie side when asked about her music. During a Super Bowl press conference a few days before the big game, Mahomes mentioned "Anti-Hero" as a favorite song of hers. "I mean, that one's pretty sweet," Mahomes said, referring to the "Midnights" track. "So, I would say that. But I do love 'Love Story.' I mean, it gets me every single time."
During his family's Disneyland trip, the quarterback was interviewed by ESPN and asked about a variety of things, such as the last tune he sang in the shower. Once again, the iconic "Fearless" track got a shout-out when Mahomes said, "Ooh, 'Love Story' by Taylor Swift."
Although it definitely seems like Mahomes is truly a "Love Story" fan, some commenters on that question-and-answer video weren't convinced of the honesty of Mahomes' other answers. For instance, when Mahomes said Justin Timberlake was the biggest celebrity in his phone, someone commented, "Him saying Justin Timberlake like he probably doesn't have Taylor's number. Lol [laughing emoji]."