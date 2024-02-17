3 Times Patrick Mahomes Was A Total Swiftie

It's important that your friends get along with your partner. But what happens if your friend starts dating one of the most famous people in the world? This doesn't happen often, but it did happen for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes when his teammate and friend Travis Kelce began dating Taylor Swift. Swift first attended a Chiefs game in September 2023. In an interview with Fox after the game, Patrick said with the superstar attending the game for Kelce and her fans watching, "I felt a little bit of pressure, and so I knew I had to get it to Trav [for a touchdown]" (via TikTok).

Patrick has had nothing but good things to say about Kelce and his romance with Swift, and it turns out Patrick is a bit of a Swiftie himself and has welcomed her with open arms to Chiefs Kingdom. In a CBS Mornings interview, Patrick spoke with Nate Burleson and explained how initially, the Chiefs players didn't discuss Kelce and Swift's romance.

"But then [Kelce] started bringing Taylor around," Patrick said, "and he realized how cool of a person she was, and she is. And so for us, I mean there was a couple jokes here and there at the beginning, but now it's just, she's just part of Chiefs Kingdom now. And she's part of the team." He also mentioned how Swift and his wife Brittany Mahomes became friends, calling Swift "a great girl and a great woman."