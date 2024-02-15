Suri Cruise's Valentine's Day Behavior Has Us Wondering About Her Love Life
While many of us were making it through the mid-work week slump of Valentine's Day 2024, Suri Cruise was offering a nostalgic reminder of what it feels like to be young, carefree, and giddily happy — even on a Wednesday. The only daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was spotted walking the streets of New York City on Valentine's Day, clad in denim and flashing her and Holmes' signature smile while looking at her phone.
Although it's unclear what Suri was looking at on her iPhone, her reaction was plain as day. Untroubled and unbothered, she was photographed wearing a gleeful, open smile as she navigated the NYC sidewalk. Given the holiday in question and that Suri is quickly growing into an independent teen, we couldn't help but wonder if her joy was Valentine-related.
Whether the cause of her toothy grin was romantic, platonic, or something as innocuous as a hilarious meme or TikTok video, it's clear that Suri wasn't letting any hump day blues get her down this Valentine's Day.
Suri Cruise has come a long way from the media frenzied days of her childhood
As the only daughter of two A-list actors, Suri Cruise is no stranger to the media. The constant news circulating Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's highly publicized marriage and tumultuous divorce thrust Suri into the spotlight even in utero. But she's come a long way since then. Well into her late teens and growing more independent by the day, it won't be long before the young girl we used to see tagging along behind Holmes is a full-fledged adult.
Holmes acknowledged this inevitable transition in a 2017 Town & Country interview, saying, "Every day, kids get a little further away from you. That's a positive thing. They should be becoming more independent, but it's heartbreaking. You want them to stay with you forever, but they're these amazing beings, and you have to do everything you can to give them what they need — and then they're going to go. And that's going to be very, very sad for me."
Still, it sounds like Holmes can rest easy knowing she's raised her daughter to be compassionate, strong, and hard-working. It's also clear that Suri has inherited her parents' artistic genes, having already built an impressive portfolio collaborating with Holmes for projects she's directed. While we wait to see what great things are in store for Suri, we can't help but feel happy for her happiness so heartwarmingly expressed this Valentine's Day.