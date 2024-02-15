Suri Cruise's Valentine's Day Behavior Has Us Wondering About Her Love Life

While many of us were making it through the mid-work week slump of Valentine's Day 2024, Suri Cruise was offering a nostalgic reminder of what it feels like to be young, carefree, and giddily happy — even on a Wednesday. The only daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was spotted walking the streets of New York City on Valentine's Day, clad in denim and flashing her and Holmes' signature smile while looking at her phone.

Although it's unclear what Suri was looking at on her iPhone, her reaction was plain as day. Untroubled and unbothered, she was photographed wearing a gleeful, open smile as she navigated the NYC sidewalk. Given the holiday in question and that Suri is quickly growing into an independent teen, we couldn't help but wonder if her joy was Valentine-related.

Whether the cause of her toothy grin was romantic, platonic, or something as innocuous as a hilarious meme or TikTok video, it's clear that Suri wasn't letting any hump day blues get her down this Valentine's Day.