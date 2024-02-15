Signs Meghan Markle's New Podcast Will Flop Harder Than Archetypes

Meghan Markle is rejoining the world of podcasting. In February 2024, it was announced that Lemonada Media would be taking the reins from Spotify and distributing Meghan's podcast "Archetypes" to all major podcast platforms. It was also announced that the company was working with Meghan on a brand-new podcast, one that the Duchess of Sussex would also host.

In a statement shared to her website, Meghan expressed excitement about the new venture. "Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024," she said. Meghan also called her new project "a dynamic new podcast," but nothing else has been shared on the genre of the new podcast or what it will entail.

As exciting as the new podcast may be, there are signs that it could flop. For one thing, many comments on Lemonada's Instagram post about the collaboration are very negative. "She is the worst podcaster ever. Snore!" one person said. Another sign that the new podcast won't do well is how everything went down with "Archetypes."