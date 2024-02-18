A Supposed Ex Spilled The Tea On Pre-Fame Melania Trump
Before Melania Trump was the first lady of the United States, she was an aspiring model turning heads in her native Slovenia — a country where she never seemed to fit in, if you ask her supposed former beau. Jure Zorcic spoke with ABC in 2016, detailing the first time he saw the future first lady on a balmy summer day in 1991, and the story sounds downright cinematic.
"I was on my motorbike, and she has been walking down a street," Zorcic told ABC, describing the all-leather outfit she wore on that fateful day. "As I passed by her, I had a moment and thought, 'Wow, who is this girl? She is so beautiful, I must turn back and follow her.' It was a bit of a shock when I met her. She is very special. That's the truth."
Zorcic claimed to have dated Trump (née Knavs) for several months in 1991 before her pursuit of a modeling career forced the couple to part ways. He told ABC that his former girlfriend was unusual compared to other women in his country. But according to Trump, the only thing unusual is that Zorcic claimed the pair dated in the first place.
Jure Zorcic's comments on Melania Trump's appearance varied over the years
Jure Zorcic told ABC that he was immediately taken with Melania Trump's natural beauty and fashion sense back in the summer of 1991, which falls in line with what other people from Trump's youth have had to say about the former first lady. Trump's childhood friend Nena Bedek told the Daily Mail the same thing in 2015, calling the former model "naturally stylish, and she had a good dress sense," adding she was "beautiful, clever, and always very kind."
However, around the same time Bedek was still speaking highly of her former friend, Zorcic's public opinions on Trump's appearance started to sour slightly. Trump's supposed ex recounted seeing her in 2000, years after their summer fling, describing the then-future first lady as being surrounded by bodyguards and looking quite different from the days of her early 20s.
"It looked like she had some cosmetic work done," Zorcic mused to a Slovenian blog in August 2016. "When we were together, she didn't have a big chest, now she has enormous boobs. It was obvious she had some nice operations. I think her marriage to Trump was fate. She was never the typical Slovenian girl, but I'm sure nobody believed 20 years ago that she would live at the top of the world on Fifth Avenue in Trump Tower — even her" (via Daily Mail).
Zorcic accused Trump of forgetting her roots, Trump accused Zorcic of lying
According to Jure Zorcic, the next time he saw Melania Trump after their supposed split, she spoke to him in English. He told ABC that he asked Trump, "Did you forget that you are Slovenian?" Zorcic said Trump justified her language of choice by describing how she split her time between New York and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, adding that she had no plans to return to her native Slovenia. But if you were to ask Trump, Zorcic's entire story is hogwash.
While many of Zorcic's details check out, such as Trump's head-turning beauty or her aspirations to become a world-traveling model, a spokesperson for Trump said the supposed ex's claims were false. Hope Hicks responded to the Daily Mail's interview with Zorcic, calling it "fiction" and describing him as "yet another person trying to use Mrs. Trump's name for publicity. The facts are not accurate."
Zorcic and Trump's alleged relationship, or lack thereof, is yet another mystery surrounding Trump's pre-White House (and pre-Trump) life. Some have even wondered if Trump was secretly married before tying the knot with her current husband, Donald Trump. Though, like Zorcic's story, Trump's team has denounced this claim as a baseless rumor. Either way, it doesn't sound like Zorcic will be getting an invite to Mar-a-Lago to catch up with his supposed "ex" anytime soon.