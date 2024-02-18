A Supposed Ex Spilled The Tea On Pre-Fame Melania Trump

Before Melania Trump was the first lady of the United States, she was an aspiring model turning heads in her native Slovenia — a country where she never seemed to fit in, if you ask her supposed former beau. Jure Zorcic spoke with ABC in 2016, detailing the first time he saw the future first lady on a balmy summer day in 1991, and the story sounds downright cinematic.

"I was on my motorbike, and she has been walking down a street," Zorcic told ABC, describing the all-leather outfit she wore on that fateful day. "As I passed by her, I had a moment and thought, 'Wow, who is this girl? She is so beautiful, I must turn back and follow her.' It was a bit of a shock when I met her. She is very special. That's the truth."

Zorcic claimed to have dated Trump (née Knavs) for several months in 1991 before her pursuit of a modeling career forced the couple to part ways. He told ABC that his former girlfriend was unusual compared to other women in his country. But according to Trump, the only thing unusual is that Zorcic claimed the pair dated in the first place.