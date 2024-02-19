Why Did Steve Harvey Lose His Miss Universe Pageant Hosting Gig?

Steve Harvey might have had some of the greatest television moments, but he's also had some of the worst. In 2015, ET reported that a source revealed the talk show host had signed a three to seven-year contract with the Miss Universe organization. However, his tenure only lasted five years. Thanks to his eventful time as host, it's natural to wonder what exactly led to the end of this gig.

After Harvey's contract was terminated, the show's organizers gave a reason that was totally unrelated to the blunders he made during his five years on screen. In a December 2022 interview with Variety, Miss Universe CEO Amy Emmerich shared that the organization was switching to a female host for the next pageant. "My goal was really to make sure we led with a female lens this next go-around," she told the outlet.

The publication also explained that Harvey's contract was thanks to Miss Universe's previous affiliation with Fox. The pageant show had signed a new deal with Roku Channel, ending their contract with Fox, and, ultimately, Harvey. But thanks to his rocky history while on the show, it's impossible to forget his time as host.