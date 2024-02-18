Ryan Gosling Took Inspiration From A Classic Reality TV Show For His Role In Barbie

The "Barbie" movie, directed and co-written by Greta Gerwig, took the world by storm in 2023 — but the actor who played opposite Margot Robbie's Barbie almost didn't do it. Ryan Gosling was always Gerwig's number-one choice for the main Ken (proven by his character name in the screenplay, "Ken Ryan Gosling"). In Gosling's Variety interview published in February 2024, he explained that he had some other things going on and wasn't sure about it, but Gerwig and Robbie convinced him to take the role. "They had a vision for it. They believed it. And they believed I should do it more than I believed I shouldn't," Gosling said.

While building up the backstory for Gosling's character, one major inspiration for Ken was action star Sylvester Stallone. Gosling also embraced his fashionable side on the "Barbie" set, and he was ready to rock a mink fur jacket just like Stallone's for Ken. That clothing item helped Ken stand out in Barbieland, and the mink being an identifiable feature for Ken is similar to something that happens with contestants on the popular reality dating show "The Bachelorette."

"One guy's the guy that wears glasses," Gosling explained to Variety. "One guy has the one earring. If you were to challenge and do the same thing as that person, you'd be infringing on their identity, and so Ken's identity became the mink." It certainly helped set his Ken apart.