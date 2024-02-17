Relationship Expert Tells Us How Barron Trump Is Strengthening Donald & Melania's Connection

Stress can take a toll on any marriage, and Donald and Melania Trump have seen more than their share in recent years. Their post-White House life at Mar-a-Lago was quiet for a while, but as The Donald revved up his third presidential campaign, his legal issues began to gain momentum as well. He faces four criminal trials — unprecedented for any president — with the infamous Trump "hush money" case coming up next month, followed by the ones related to election interference and his alleged culpability in the January 6, 2021 insurrection.

Couples have fallen apart over much smaller issues, yet the Trumps' union is holding fast. In fact, there are signs it may even be getting stronger. During the administration, much was made over Melania's repeated refusals to hold her husband's hand before the cameras, suggesting a lack of connection between the two. But the public saw a much different story on February 10, 2024. Melania made a rare appearance at a Mar-a-Lago event, smiling to the crowd as they walked in together. She showed no sign of discomfort at having her husband's hand on the small of her back. The couple shared an affectionate kiss and a lingering touch before Trump took the stage for a speech.

What was behind this show of PDA? The List spoke exclusively to body language expert and celebrity relationship coach Nicole Moore. She confirms the former first couple seem to be in second-honeymoon mode — and their son Barron may have a lot to do with it.