The Bold Claim Aubrey O'Day Made About Barron Trump Amid Her Don Jr. Affair Drama

It's been over a decade since musician Aubrey O'Day allegedly had an affair with Donald Trump Jr., and she's not letting the world forget. Although the rumors began in 2012, they had little leg to stand on until O'Day began speaking about it. She hinted at it in a now-deleted 2016 tweet, claiming her untold story is "worth millions."

Excerpts from that tale — via another deleted tweet from 2020 — feature one of the most protected members of the former first family, Barron Trump. The musician wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "I have texts of Don Jr. telling me what a little s*** a****** Barron is. [...] They were on the private jet, and Barron didn't like his food, so he threw the plate across the plane at the attendant. NONE of these people are INNOCENT of being a******* & liars!" (via Newsweek). It's worth noting that Barron, at the time of the rumored affair, could only have been five or six years old. However, Barron is definitely not the only family member that O'Day put into her crosshairs.