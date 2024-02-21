The Bold Claim Aubrey O'Day Made About Barron Trump Amid Her Don Jr. Affair Drama
It's been over a decade since musician Aubrey O'Day allegedly had an affair with Donald Trump Jr., and she's not letting the world forget. Although the rumors began in 2012, they had little leg to stand on until O'Day began speaking about it. She hinted at it in a now-deleted 2016 tweet, claiming her untold story is "worth millions."
Excerpts from that tale — via another deleted tweet from 2020 — feature one of the most protected members of the former first family, Barron Trump. The musician wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "I have texts of Don Jr. telling me what a little s*** a****** Barron is. [...] They were on the private jet, and Barron didn't like his food, so he threw the plate across the plane at the attendant. NONE of these people are INNOCENT of being a******* & liars!" (via Newsweek). It's worth noting that Barron, at the time of the rumored affair, could only have been five or six years old. However, Barron is definitely not the only family member that O'Day put into her crosshairs.
O'Day had a lot to say about Ivanka and Eric too
Something about Aubrey O'Day's sensational Twitter post hinted that we'd not seen the last of her. This was spot on. That same year, she revealed that during her less-than six months affair, she claimed that she discovered that Ivanka Trump was secretly a closeted lesbian and that Eric Trump had cheated on his wife, Lara Trump, while they dated. She also alleged that Don Jr. loathed his father.
When O'Day appeared on Michael Cohen's podcast, Mea Culpa, in 2020, she told him that she'd had sex with Don Jr. in one of the last places you'd expect to see a Trump: A gay club bathroom. According to the musician, she found it weird that Don Jr. was loudly anti-LGBTQ despite being comfortable enough at a gay club to get down and dirty (via MeidasTouch). Despite her criticism of Don Jr., she told People the previous year, that they had a "passionate, connected, loyal, and honest" affair.
Aubrey O'Day claims she doesn't like the new Trump Jr.
Aubrey O'Day and Don Jr.'s relationship can be traced back to their time together on "Celebrity Apprentice." While on the show, the singer confessed to having a crush on him during an in-show interview even though Don Jr. was married at the time.
Many accounts claim that it was Don Jr. who wooed the singer while his then-wife, Vanessa Trump, was carrying their third child. The affair was cut short when Vanessa Trump reportedly found out Donald Jr. was cheating through spicy texts on his phone. While Don Jr. has never publicly spoken about O'Day, much less admitting to their alleged affair, she may have seen their relationship as more than a fling.
In 2022, she told Page Six she loved him: "I love him. Love, loved, love. I'll always have love for him." However, while on Michael Cohen's podcast, she revealed that the man she'd once loved had changed. O'Day stated that being the "bleeding-heart liberal" and "social justice warrior" she was, there was no way she could have ever loved the person Don Jr. had transformed into.