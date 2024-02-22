The Hallmark Movie You Didn't Realize Days Of Our Lives' Blake Berris Was In

Actor Blake Berris has worn more than one hat on the soap opera "Days of Our Lives," most notably appearing as the characters Nick Fallon and Everett Lynch during the show's run. Besides his time on the sudser, Berris has Hallmark movie experience. He appeared in 2019's "Forever in My Heart" for the network. The rom-com, starring Merritt Patterson and Jack Turner, is about Jenna and Charlie, who got together while she was living in Ireland and working at his family's inn. They broke up when Jenna returned to America for a new career opportunity, but bonded once more when she went back to Ireland for a work trip. A wrench is thrown into things when Berris' character Dave shows up.

According to a Hallmark press release, "When Jenna's fiancé (Blake Berris, 'Days of our Lives') surprises her in Ireland, Jenna must decide if her heart lies with her fiancé and her fast-paced career in America, or with Charlie at the Ireland inn." Because he's getting in the way of Jenna and Charlie, Berris' character Dave is the exact kind of character Hallmark movie lovers secretly (or not-so-secretly) root against. At the time "Forever In My Heart" was released in 2019, Berris had been off of "Days of Our Lives" for a few years, but he'd been spotted on another soap opera.