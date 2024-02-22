The Hallmark Movie You Didn't Realize Days Of Our Lives' Blake Berris Was In
Actor Blake Berris has worn more than one hat on the soap opera "Days of Our Lives," most notably appearing as the characters Nick Fallon and Everett Lynch during the show's run. Besides his time on the sudser, Berris has Hallmark movie experience. He appeared in 2019's "Forever in My Heart" for the network. The rom-com, starring Merritt Patterson and Jack Turner, is about Jenna and Charlie, who got together while she was living in Ireland and working at his family's inn. They broke up when Jenna returned to America for a new career opportunity, but bonded once more when she went back to Ireland for a work trip. A wrench is thrown into things when Berris' character Dave shows up.
According to a Hallmark press release, "When Jenna's fiancé (Blake Berris, 'Days of our Lives') surprises her in Ireland, Jenna must decide if her heart lies with her fiancé and her fast-paced career in America, or with Charlie at the Ireland inn." Because he's getting in the way of Jenna and Charlie, Berris' character Dave is the exact kind of character Hallmark movie lovers secretly (or not-so-secretly) root against. At the time "Forever In My Heart" was released in 2019, Berris had been off of "Days of Our Lives" for a few years, but he'd been spotted on another soap opera.
Berris was very briefly seen on 'General Hospital'
Blake Berris took up temporary residence in Port Charles, playing Damian Spinelli for two episodes of "General Hospital" in 2017. Berris stepped in when the main actor playing Spinelli, Bradford Anderson, was gone to appear on a few episodes of "Homeland."
That brief "General Hospital" spot wasn't Berris' last time in the world of soaps. In October 2023, it was announced that Berris was returning to "Days of Our Lives" in a new role — a totally different character than the Nick Fallon viewers knew. Now playing Everett Lynch, Berris spoke about the transition to a new part with Soap Opera Digest. "From an early age," Berris told the outlet, "I've played so many different things. ... In my heart, I think I'm more of a character actor."
A character actor is an actor who often plays unique side characters instead of main parts. Although Berris' father tried to convince him he was leading man material, Berris disagreed: "And I'm like, 'No. I'm not. I like shape-shifting.' So it's been fun to lean into a more romantic side [of a character] and take on the responsibility of keeping the audience on Everett's side. I really don't want to lose that." Berris loves his new character and said, "He's [in Salem] to win back Stephanie, the love of his life." Stephanie is played by "Days of Our Lives" star Abigail Klein.
Berris' new 'Days' character is already stuck in drama
While speaking with Soap Opera Digest, Blake Berris said that after a brief return as Nick in an afterlife scene, he wanted to come back to "Days of Our Lives" for a longer stint. He tried pitching ideas for a Nick return and worked hard to get himself back on the show. Berris also explained how working on a soap opera was a beneficial experience and helped his acting abilities. He added, "It's been sort of a dream come true. It's great being able to have the job, such an incredible storyline and character, and such great people to work with. Being able to appreciate it and not take it for granted has been really wonderful."
In an interview with Michael Fairman TV, Berris declared that Everett was a different character from Nick (although soap operas do strange things like that all the time). However, Everett is embroiled in drama with Stephanie and Jada (played by Elia Cantu). Berris' character Everett made a major discovery with Stephanie and struck up a romance with her as well. There's even more drama because, as Soap Opera Digest reported, Jada claims Everett is Bobby, her ex-husband! That's a plot that you likely wouldn't find on The Hallmark Channel.