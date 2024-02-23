Steve Harvey's Joke-Stealing Controversy With Mark Curry, Explained

If imitation is the highest form of flattery, comedian Mark Curry has made it clear that he's done receiving compliments from fellow comic-turned-television host Steve Harvey. The two comics have had a long-standing feud that appears to have started with a cardboard box — a joke about a cardboard box, that is.

Curry accused Harvey of stealing a joke in which Curry describes having to wear a brown box for Halloween each year because his parents couldn't afford new costumes. In a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, a 1999 clip of Curry telling his Halloween joke onstage was spliced with a 2015 clip of Harvey repeating the same joke on his talk show, seemingly from a first-person perspective.

Curry reiterated his accusations against Harvey on a 2019 episode of "The Mike & Donny Show," saying, "I know he didn't think of [the Halloween joke]. This was true stuff that really happened to me. And my thing is, you don't have to do that homeboy."