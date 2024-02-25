How Actress Emma Laird Got Dragged Into Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn's Breakup Drama

Taylor Swift's dedicated fanbase is known as the Swifties, and they've seen her be scrutinized by the public and the media countless times. Some Swifties' desire to come to Swift's defense means others get that same kind of negative treatment — which is likely the opposite of what Swift would want. An example of this happened after Swift and her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn split. The news of their breakup went public in April 2023, and it was shocking. At the time, five of Swift's albums featured love songs inspired by Alwyn, and many thought their love would last forever.

Alas, it wasn't meant to be. "Conversations with Friends" actor Alwyn received a lot of hate following the split, even though an insider told Entertainment Tonight "it was not dramatic" and "the relationship had just run its course." When Emma Laird, his co-star for "The Brutalist," shared a collection of photos on Instagram that featured Alwyn shortly after the split, she started receiving hate as well.

The post, captioned "Moments in March" with a heart and video camera emoji, was a collection of pictures with many of Laird's friends and co-stars. Swifties latched onto the shot of Alwyn on a Lime scooter. Since the photos were shared so shortly after Alwyn and Swift's breakup was announced, some wondered if it was a sign that Alwyn and Laird had been together and that was part of why Swift and Alwyn broke up.