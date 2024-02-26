Everything Taylor Swift's Former Bodyguards Have Said About The Pop Star
In June 2023, a Swiftie security guard went viral for singing along with Taylor Swift during an Eras Tour concert. In the popular TikTok clip, the red-shirt employee can be seen swaying to the music while chorusing the lyrics to "Cruel Summer." After the video gained traction, Calvin Denker, the security guard in question, took to his own TikTok page to explain that he'd been a long-time fan of Swift.
In fact, he revealed that he even handed out laminated notecards to front-row fans asking them to capture a picture of him and the singer during the concert. While this legendary moment ended on a low note for Denker, with the guard ultimately losing his job after the iconic Minneapolis show, it was still a once-in-a-lifetime memory for the dedicated fan.
"Above all else, I made sure that Taylor Swift was safe and all the fans had a good time," Denker shared in a follow-up video. "I still got to work one of the coolest concerts ever, and I got to work it twice." Though Denker wasn't employed by Swift directly, the guard's TikTok stories are a rare glimpse into what it's like to work security for the "Blank Space" singer. While not all of Swift's bodyguards are as big of fans as Denker, they certainly have their own opinions about working for the pop star.
Swift was described as being too friendly to fans
Back in 2015, Taylor Swift was sued for defamation by David Mueller after the pop star accused the Denver DJ of groping her at a 2013 meet-and-greet. In a symbolic move, the singer countersued for $1, with the case going to court in 2017. During the trial, Swift's former bodyguard Greg Dent took the stand to testify about the incident, providing some insight into his experience working as security for the "Cardigan" singer.
"I was always of the opinion she was too fan-friendly," Dent said. "She would stop for them under any circumstances. Too fan-friendly for me" (via 9News). Though the former employee otherwise came to Swift's defense during the trial, his description of her being particularly friendly to her fans can definitely be noticed in the media.
In 2023, the Pennsylvania native made headlines after she came to a fan's defense during an Eras Tour concert. In a viral video capturing the moment, Swift is belting out the lyrics of "Bad Blood" when she calls out to a security guard in the crowd. "She's fine!" the singer shouted from onstage, referring to a fan in the crowd. "She wasn't doing anything!"
The NFL weighs in on Swift's security
Former security guards have occasionally weighed in on what it's like working for Taylor Swift, but the NFL has also had positive things to say about the icon's protection. In an interview, Kansas City Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt commented on the "Red" artist's security detail. "She has a really talented security team," he shared with Chris "Mad Dog" Russo. "They liaison with our security team, and we make sure we get her into and out of the stadium safely."
Travis Kelce, Swift's football player beau, also shared his opinion on his girlfriend's bodyguards. A video of the tight end putting his hand on a security guard's back as he approached Swift's car went viral in 2024, with viewers accusing Kelce of pushing the man out of the way. On the New Heights podcast, Kelce clarified that he was simply letting "him know I was behind him," going on to praise Swift's team. "They're great," he said. "They're good people."