Everything Taylor Swift's Former Bodyguards Have Said About The Pop Star

In June 2023, a Swiftie security guard went viral for singing along with Taylor Swift during an Eras Tour concert. In the popular TikTok clip, the red-shirt employee can be seen swaying to the music while chorusing the lyrics to "Cruel Summer." After the video gained traction, Calvin Denker, the security guard in question, took to his own TikTok page to explain that he'd been a long-time fan of Swift.

In fact, he revealed that he even handed out laminated notecards to front-row fans asking them to capture a picture of him and the singer during the concert. While this legendary moment ended on a low note for Denker, with the guard ultimately losing his job after the iconic Minneapolis show, it was still a once-in-a-lifetime memory for the dedicated fan.

"Above all else, I made sure that Taylor Swift was safe and all the fans had a good time," Denker shared in a follow-up video. "I still got to work one of the coolest concerts ever, and I got to work it twice." Though Denker wasn't employed by Swift directly, the guard's TikTok stories are a rare glimpse into what it's like to work security for the "Blank Space" singer. While not all of Swift's bodyguards are as big of fans as Denker, they certainly have their own opinions about working for the pop star.