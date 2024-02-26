Inside Anderson Cooper And Don Lemon's Rocky Former Working Relationship

As the old saying goes, when life gives you lemons, make lemonade. Or, in CNN's Anderson Cooper's case, when life gives you Don Lemon, stay as far away as possible while your colleague's reputation continues to sour. Just one month before CNN announced its severance from Lemon in April 2023, an inside source close to Cooper told Radar Online that the "Anderson Cooper 360" anchor is keeping a wide berth between him and his ex-coworker.

According to a startling exposé by Variety, Lemon has had a long history of making controversial comments, having emotional outbursts on set, and engaging in unsettling behavior like sending anonymous, threatening texts to his coworkers. The former CNN anchor's relationship with Cooper seems to be no better, with tensions tracing all the way back to 2009.

What started as a disagreement over air time quickly snowballed into a years-long pattern of misconduct and ego wars. In the end, it would be Cooper who came out on top.