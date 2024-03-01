Jason Kelce's First Date With His Wife Kylie Was A Total Snooze

It's a good thing that Jason Kelce's future wife, Kylie Kelce, didn't let her first impressions of him be the last. During a September 2023 episode of Jason and his brother Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, Kylie revealed that she met the Philadelphia Eagles center on Tinder. Years later, she shared a throwback screenshot of the profile that attracted her, which featured Jason looking ultra-cozy in a beanie. His bio read: "I'm very in touch with my emotional side and love to cuddle. Not interested in hookups. Only interested in intimate conversations and women who want babies," (via Essentially Sports).

Kylie quipped that his sardonic bio made their connection seem even more fated because they matched even though neither was necessarily looking for a long-term relationship. After chatting on the app for a few weeks, they agreed to meet in person. Jason's former Eagles teammate, Beau Allen, was around to witness the couple's first date, and he recalled how things played out on "New Heights" in January 2024. The pro athlete prefaced by pointing out that Jason had already been talking his team's ears off about the woman he was chatting up on Tinder and was pumped to finally meet her in person.

However, Allen and Jason also had to attend an important holiday party that night, so they drank beforehand to prepare themselves. Eventually, the drunken duo headed to the bar where Jason was due to meet Kylie, and about 45 minutes into the date, Jason fully passed out on the table.