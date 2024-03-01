Jason Kelce's First Date With His Wife Kylie Was A Total Snooze
It's a good thing that Jason Kelce's future wife, Kylie Kelce, didn't let her first impressions of him be the last. During a September 2023 episode of Jason and his brother Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, Kylie revealed that she met the Philadelphia Eagles center on Tinder. Years later, she shared a throwback screenshot of the profile that attracted her, which featured Jason looking ultra-cozy in a beanie. His bio read: "I'm very in touch with my emotional side and love to cuddle. Not interested in hookups. Only interested in intimate conversations and women who want babies," (via Essentially Sports).
Kylie quipped that his sardonic bio made their connection seem even more fated because they matched even though neither was necessarily looking for a long-term relationship. After chatting on the app for a few weeks, they agreed to meet in person. Jason's former Eagles teammate, Beau Allen, was around to witness the couple's first date, and he recalled how things played out on "New Heights" in January 2024. The pro athlete prefaced by pointing out that Jason had already been talking his team's ears off about the woman he was chatting up on Tinder and was pumped to finally meet her in person.
However, Allen and Jason also had to attend an important holiday party that night, so they drank beforehand to prepare themselves. Eventually, the drunken duo headed to the bar where Jason was due to meet Kylie, and about 45 minutes into the date, Jason fully passed out on the table.
He remembered the night all too well
Like any good friend, Beau Allen came to Jason Kelce's rescue to carry him out of the bar after he fell asleep in the middle of his first date with his future wife, Kylie Kelce. However, it wasn't easy because Jason actively resisted him. As a result, the former Eagles tackle called the feat "physically one of the hardest things I've ever done" on "New Heights." Allen also admitted that he dropped Jason on the floor at one point and had to use all his might to get him back up. Although Jason was snoozing at the time, he still remembered cracking up as he tried to get Allen off him.
While falling asleep while sitting upright on a date may seem shocking, Allen claimed that it was a regular occurrence with Jason and he had several pictures to prove it. In the documentary "Kelce," Kylie shared that the wild encounter didn't turn her off him completely, so when Jason called her the next day, she agreed to give their date another shot.
Kylie was pleased to confirm that their second attempt went significantly smoother. When the Eagles center asked Allen if he was shocked that Kylie gave him a second chance, his buddy answered, "I was slightly surprised but you're a great guy, man. You're charming. Look at that laugh. How can you not want to go on a second date with a great guy like Kelce?"
It was love at first sight for Jason Kelce
When Jason and Kylie Kelce discussed their first date on "New Heights," the NFL player sweetly revealed that his future wife took his breath away the first time he saw her IRL. Jason compared it to the cinematic moment when the perfect person walks into a room with a spotlight on them and makes everything else seem inconsequential as a result. However, Kylie argued that he was just joking around and didn't actually feel that way. She also reminisced about her first impressions of Jason, confessing, "I saw him and I thought to myself, 'You're wearing plaid and really leaning into the lumberjack thing.'"
Kylie continued, "When we first met, he had the man bun still [and] a full beard." The Eagles center's controversial hairdo helped her in the early days of their relationship because she knew that he was inebriated whenever Jason sent a pic of himself with his bun completely undone. As time went by, Kylie grew increasingly accustomed to drunk Jason. His Super Bowl 2024 outfit had everyone saying the same thing, and the NFL star's tipsy dance moves at the afterparty got people wondering how Kylie felt about the whole situation (via X, formerly known as Twitter).
While appearing on "New Heights," in January 2024, his wife acknowledged that she wasn't entirely surprised when Jason strolled into the afterparty wearing a wrestling mask that he found on the dance floor at the venue. She also wasn't caught off guard by Jason's dance moves because Kylie has seen his signature steps countless times.