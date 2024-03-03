Fashion Expert Tells Us The Strong Symbolism Behind Queen Camilla's Kenya 2023 Look

Even a white monochromatic ensemble can be worth a thousand words, as proven by the all-white Anna Valentine silk dress Queen Camilla wore while on her and King Charles III's state visit to Kenya in the fall of 2023. We spoke to Miranda Holder, the celebrity stylist known as the Feel Good Fashion Coach, about how the queen consort's clothing reflected the historically significant trip to Africa.

"There was no missing the Queen's imposing figure standing tall in the Kenyan sunshine," Holder said. "The color white is rich in symbolism and meaning. Known to represent innocence and purity, the color also evokes the sentiments of peace and unity — both of which are pertinent to the country of Kenya and its history."

Following its independence from the British colonies in 1963, Kenya's flag featured three white strips between black, red, and green rectangles. Camilla's all-white outfit wasn't just an homage to the part of the Kenyan flag that represented peace and unity; her accessories also harkened back to her late mother-in-law.