Who Is Thomas Kingston's Wife, Lady Gabriella?

The shocking news of the death of English financier Thomas Kingston, Pippa Middleton's ex-boyfriend, is yet another blow that the British monarchy has suffered in the early months of 2024. For those not well-versed in royal lineage, Thomas Kingston or Lady Gabriella Kingston (née Windsor), his wife at the time of his death, may not be recognizable figures. However, Lady Gabriella is actually related to Queen Elizabeth II.

While Thomas had been previously linked to Pippa, the younger sister of Catherine, Princess of Wales, he would become even more closely linked with the monarchy after marrying Gabriella, whose father Prince Michael of Kent is the late Queen Elizabeth II's first cousin. This makes Gabriella a first cousin, once removed, to Queen Elizabeth and a second cousin to King Charles III, the current monarch. She is 56th in line for the throne at the time of this writing and shared a birthday week with Queen Elizabeth.

Despite carrying the Windsor name, Lady Gabriella has lived a relatively non-royal existence as a freelance journalist, musician, and teacher — with a few notable royalty-related moments sprinkled throughout her unique and interesting life. Here's what we know about Lady Gabriella.