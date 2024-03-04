Jodie Foster Became BFFs With Bonnie Stoll After Playing Her In A Movie

Former child actor Jodie Foster has been an indelible fixture in American cinema for decades, starting off in a Coppertone commercial before working her way through TV and film. Foster's most notable movie roles include 1976's "Taxi Driver" with Robert DeNiro, "The Accused" (1988), "The Silence of the Lambs" (1991), and "Contact" (1997), to name just a scant few.

In 2023, she starred in "Nyad," the real-life story of 60-year-old swimmer Diana Nyad (Annette Bening) who swam 100 miles from Cuba to Florida. In it, Foster portrays Bonnie Stoll, Nyad's swim coach who helped her train to swim the vast distance with nothing but her strength of will and wits. What made the story so compelling was that she had originally attempted the feat at age 28, and after realizing what her purpose in life was, Nyad did it again at age 60 and convinced Stoll to be her coach. Incredibly, she succeeded in her goal after swimming for 53 hours straight.

In the film, Stoll decides to drop Nyad following several failed attempts at the feat, but in reality, that wasn't the case. The trainer told USA Today in November 2023 that it was true they didn't work together for around five months, "But we'd see each other every day. She wasn't allowed to say, 'Bonnie please come help me again,' and I wasn't allowed to say, 'Diana don't do this.'" Offscreen, Foster and Stoll got super close too with the trainer gushing to People that "she's just the loveliest human being."