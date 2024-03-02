Natalia Bryant: The Tragic Details About Kobe's Eldest Daughter

Back in 1999, basketball legend Kobe Bryant was entering into his short-lived music career when he met Vanessa Laine, a 17 year old high school student who was working as a backup dancer on his music video. They became smitten with each other quickly and, come Laine's 18th birthday, the two announced their engagement. Bryant married Laine in a Catholic church ceremony in April 2001 and, throughout the ups and downs of their nearly 20 years together, the couple welcomed four beautiful daughters into the world.

In a July 2017 interview with "Extra," the basketball star spoke about fatherhood and what it was like to be surrounded by all girls. "Guys keep teasing me. My friends say, 'It takes a real man to make a boy.' I'm like, 'Dude, it takes a king to make a princess,'" Bryant remarked.

The oldest of the Black Mamba's kids, Natalia Diamante Bryant, was born January 19, 2003, and was soon followed by her sisters, Gianna, Bianka, and Capri. While she certainly lived a lavish life as the daughter of the Los Angeles Lakers star, life for the student and model hasn't always been easy, especially since the death of her father and sister Gianna. From the difficulties of mourning her late family members to a scary stalking incident and online harassment, here are the tragic details about Natalia Bryant, Kobe Bryant's eldest daughter.