Taylor Swift's Dad Scott's Run-In With The Paparazzi, Explained

Taylor Swift's father Scott Swift has had his share of controversies, though he stays largely out of the spotlight. However, in February 2024, while traveling in Sydney, Australia, with his daughter, Scott had an alleged run-in with the paparazzi. After the father and daughter wrapped up a night on their yacht to celebrate the conclusion of her bestselling Eras Tour, a photographer claimed the financier got physical with him.

The incident happened on Tuesday, February 27, around 2:30 a.m. as the father and daughter exited the ship at Neutral Bay Wharf. That is when photographer Ben McDonald reportedly confronted them with other photographers. At some point, it appears that Scott and McDonald had a tense moment, which ended with Scott allegedly assaulting McDonald by hitting the photographer in the face. While McDonald did not seek medical treatment, he reported the moment to North Shore Police, who have now ordered an investigation into the incident. However, Taylor's team has issued their version of events, which paints McDonald as the aggressor.