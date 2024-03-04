Taylor Swift's Dad Scott's Run-In With The Paparazzi, Explained
Taylor Swift's father Scott Swift has had his share of controversies, though he stays largely out of the spotlight. However, in February 2024, while traveling in Sydney, Australia, with his daughter, Scott had an alleged run-in with the paparazzi. After the father and daughter wrapped up a night on their yacht to celebrate the conclusion of her bestselling Eras Tour, a photographer claimed the financier got physical with him.
The incident happened on Tuesday, February 27, around 2:30 a.m. as the father and daughter exited the ship at Neutral Bay Wharf. That is when photographer Ben McDonald reportedly confronted them with other photographers. At some point, it appears that Scott and McDonald had a tense moment, which ended with Scott allegedly assaulting McDonald by hitting the photographer in the face. While McDonald did not seek medical treatment, he reported the moment to North Shore Police, who have now ordered an investigation into the incident. However, Taylor's team has issued their version of events, which paints McDonald as the aggressor.
Swift's team claims McDonald and other paparazzi were being aggressive
As Taylor Swift and her father Scott Swift disembarked their yacht, they were met with several photogs looking to get images of the "Shake It Off" singer. According to Ben McDonald, the chief executive of Matrix Media Group, Taylor's security staff began putting umbrellas into photographers' faces, seemingly to shield Taylor from the photographers. When speaking with the Daily Mail, McDonald claimed Scott charged him unprovoked and claims there is a video to back his assertions that he never posed a threat to Swift. However, her team has refuted this.
When speaking with Entertainment Weekly on Monday, February 26, a spokesperson for Swift explained, "Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water." In addition, this is not the first time that McDonald has been accused of bullying tactics when trying to capture a celebrity's image.
Nicole Kidman once had a restraining order against McDonald
Actor Nicole Kidman had her own run-in with Ben McDonald back in 2005. She sought legal intervention after locating an electronic listening device outside of her Sydney, Australia, home. McDonald and another paparazzi, Jamie Fawcett, allegedly planted the gadget at the residence. Kidman was ultimately granted a restraining order against both men after telling the court that their behavior had made her wary of leaving her house. Both men were ordered to stay away from her residence. It's unclear how long the restraining order was active, though it does indicate that there may be a pattern of forceful behavior on behalf of McDonald.
As of now, it's unclear if Scott Swift will face charges related to the alleged assault. There is also the chance that McDonald could file a lawsuit against Taylor Swift's father. No matter which route he chooses to take, McDonald proclaims his innocence in the incident, telling the Daily Mail, "In 23 years, I have never seen anything like it."