Royal Family Member Thomas Kingston's Manner Of Death Is So Heartbreaking

The following article includes mention of suicide.

On February 25, 2024, Thomas Kingston died at his family's home. Kingston was the husband of Lady Gabriella Kingston (née Windsor), whose father, Prince Michael of Kent, is a first cousin of Queen Elizabeth. Kingston's death was immediately designated as not suspicious, and an inquest has provided additional details. A coroner's office spokesperson informed People that the investigation revealed that Kingston died by suicide.

According to his friends and family, they didn't believe that Kingston was dealing with any health concerns or marital difficulties at the time of his death. "We are so upset about the news, everybody loved him. He was kind, charming, and thoroughly decent and one of the last true English gentlemen. It is beyond tragic and so hard to get one's head around," one of Kingston's close acquaintances explained to The Telegraph.

Kingston became part of the royal family when he married Lady Gabriella in May 2019 at the same place where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married –- Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel. Both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were among the guests at the celebration. Four years earlier, the couple's romance began after they connected through mutual friends. On Valentine's Day 2024, Kingston and Lady Gabriella were photographed as they attended a Shakespearean celebration with Queen Camilla.