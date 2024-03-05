Donald Isn't The Only Trump With A Criminal History. Here's Why His Dad Fred Was Arrested

These days, Fred Trump is known first and foremost as the father of Former President Donald Trump. But long before he amassed a fortune or even had children of his own, the son of German immigrants was a lawbreaker. In June 1927, The New York Times published a report (rediscovered by Boing Boing) of one Fred Trump, who was arrested during a Ku Klux Klan tussle with police.

The article reported that he was one of seven arrested men and lived at 175-24 Devonshire Road, Jamaica, New York. According to the Daily Star (via The Washington Post), Fred was arrested for refusing to leave the parade after he was told to. But unlike the six others who had to appear in court, he was discharged. Fred was in his early twenties at the time and a decade away from having his first child, Maryanne Trump Barry. More than four decades later, in 1973, Fred got into trouble again with one of the Trump family's biggest lawsuits.

This time, it was a discrimination case that accused Fred, Donald, and Trump Management of refusing to rent to Black people. The suit dragged on for two years but was eventually settled after Trump Management agreed to put out advertisements encouraging Black renters to apply for housing. Three years later, in 1976, Fred was arrested for repeatedly refusing to follow safety protocols at his complex on George Palmer Highway.