Brittany Mahomes' Complicated Relationship With Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole

In the wake of Taylor Swift's romance with football player Travis Kelce, the award-winning singer has become quick friends with fellow WAG Brittany Mahomes. The retired soccer player has been dating Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes since 2012, with Patrick sweetly asking out his future wife back in high school. Since then, the professional athletes have had two children together, tying the knot in 2022.

Though Swift and Brittany have had some major BFF moments since becoming friends, the "Cardigan" singer isn't the first of Kelce's girlfriends to become close to the Mahomes. From 2017 to 2022, Kelce had an on-and-off relationship with Kayla Nicole, a sports journalist and fashion influencer. Throughout this time, Nicole became good friends with Brittany, attending her baby shower back in 2020 and joining her bridal party in 2022.

However, as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has embarked on a new romance, Nicole and Brittany's relationship has become increasingly complicated. "That's a lot of history and friendship there, that doesn't change overnight," Nicole told People about her friendship with Mahomes. "But publicly, because things are happening so quickly and so publicly, I have to protect myself. That's really all that is. The love is still there."