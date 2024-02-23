Why Royal Fans Think Kate Middleton's Abdominal Surgery Is Related To Her Past Pregnancies

When it was announced that Catherine, Princess of Wales, had an abdominal surgery and would be taking a break from the public eye, rumors about her surgery drew suspicion. The official announcement didn't give any details on what Kate Middleton was going through, except it has been noted that it was not related to cancer. Some royal fans believe Kate Middleton's surgery was related to a side effect of her past pregnancies.

Kate and William, Prince of Wales, have three children: Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince Louis of Wales. During her pregnancies, Kate had an aggressive type of morning sickness called hyperemesis gravidarum. It typically only lasts during an expectant mother's pregnancy. However, some wonder if Kate's past hyperemesis gravidarum is why she had to have abdominal surgery. According to InTouch Weekly, Kate's procedure is speculated to have been laparoscopic Nissen fundoplication, which is a stomach surgery supposed to help with acid reflux.

An insider for the outlet said, "Those pregnancies took a toll, but Kate bounced back and got through it. She's been very open about that. Hyperemesis gravidarum happens to a lot of women. If anything, she helped spread awareness."