Kate Middleton And Prince William Reportedly Received Couples Counseling Before Marriage

When William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, got married in 2011, it was in a wedding ceremony unlike nearly any other — held at Westminster Abbey, Kate wearing a custom wedding dress, a ride to Buckingham Palace afterward in a horse-drawn carriage, and watched by millions around the world. But in some ways, their wedding was like anyone else's — Kate and William's wedding had a few mishaps, and the two both had some major jitters about the big day. What likely calmed some of those nerves, at least when it came to thinking about their marriage beyond the wedding day, was that the two reportedly went to marriage counseling together.

Before they tied the knot, palace officials confirmed that Kate and William reportedly met with both the Bishop of London and the Archbishop of Canterbury for counseling sessions. Both men were also a part of the couple's wedding ceremony, with the bishop preaching a sermon and the archbishop officiating the proceedings.

The Church of England, which Kate was confirmed into a couple of months before the wedding, suggests on their website that couples talk to their church leaders about what their wedding vows really mean and how to live them out in what they call "marriage preparation" or "marriage discussion." It sounds like William and Kate took that advice to sit down and talk about their marriage with someone in the church before the big day.