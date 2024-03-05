Why Bobby Berk Really Left Queer Eye (And The Star Who's Replacing Him Next Season)

After spending eight seasons on "Queer Eye," interior designer Bobby Berk is a bona fide TV star. What may surprise fans, however, is that he nearly said no to auditioning for the successful series. At the time, he had plans to travel abroad for work instead; lucky for us all, he ended up attending the tryout shortly before he left town. "I didn't think it went well," Berk later admitted on the "Jennifer Hudson Show." "But then I got a call to come back to the final day of auditions."

A few weeks later, Berk heard that he had booked the job. He was immediately overwhelmed knowing he would be in a position to change people's lives in the same way that the original series had changed his. The original cast's inspiring work didn't stop when "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy" did in 2007, and Berk is on the same mission now that he has officially announced his departure from the series.

The Fab Five has become like family to millions of households over the years — so when the news broke that Berk was going to be recast for Season 9 of "Queer Eye," it broke many fans' hearts. Since the report, rumors have been swirling around the Internet as to why he would leave such a successful gig. Did the Fab Five have a falling out? Did Netflix not want him back? How in the world can we carry on without the iconic interior designer?