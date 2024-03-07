How Kristen Bell Landed Her Gig As The Carvana Commercial Star

Long-time fans of Kristen Bell know that the TV star has quite a notable list of acting credits, ranging from the titular character in the now-canceled "Veronica Mars" to the iconic narrator in the "Gossip Girl" series. However, Bell doesn't limit her television appearances to series, as the Michigan native has also appeared in quite a few commercials. This includes a series of Carvana ads that launched in 2023, with the actor starring alongside her husband Dax Shepard in the car-centered commercials.

The first advert shows Bell using Carvana's Value Tracker feature to measure the value of the duo's car, which prompts Shepard to ask if they should sell the vehicle. Bell dramatically replies that they "hold," a comment that she comedically echoes throughout different domestic activities. According to Carvana co-founder and chief brand officer Ryan Keeton, casting the Hollywood couple in the ad campaign was the perfect way to introduce the company's new feature.

"Kristen and Dax both capture the spirit of Carvana with their authentic personalities and sense of fun," he said. "We want to showcase how we've improved the car buying and selling experience by making it fair and easy, and now, how simple it is to track your vehicle's value over time" (per Little Black Book Online).