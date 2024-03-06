Tragic Detail In Garrison Brown's Death Report Clarifies His Relationship With Kody
Note: The following article includes mentions of suicide.
Garrison Brown of the "Sister Wives" family died at 25 years old in March 2024. His parents were Kody Brown and Janelle Brown, two of the stars of the TLC reality program about a polygamous family. Garrison's full name was Robert Garrison Brown, and TMZ reported that his cause of death was suicide. The outlet also shared that Janelle spoke with the police following Garrison's death and she told them that Garrison and Kody were estranged.
Kody's relationship with Garrison and his brother Gabriel Brown had been fractured since the COVID-19 pandemic when Kody's rules regarding isolation caused strife between the father and his sons. Kody wanted his sons to avoid contact with others because he was worried about them transmitting COVID to his wife Robyn Brown's children. Because of this, Garrison moved away and was living in Flagstaff, Arizona at the time of his death. Garrison and his father had never reconnected, Janelle told police.
However, Janelle and Garrison were still in contact. After Janelle heard about a strange text message that Garrison sent to people who likely worked on "Sister Wives," she reached out. They texted a little bit, but Garrison eventually didn't reply anymore. Gabriel offered to check on his older brother when Janelle asked someone to visit him, and Gabriel found Garrison after he had died.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.
Garrison Brown's parents Janelle and Kody had split up
In addition to Kody Brown and Garrison Brown not being in contact at the time of Garrison's death, Kody and Janelle Brown's marriage is fractured. Years before they officially split, Kody drove Janelle away. And although they reconciled back in the day, Janelle and Kody again butted heads because Kody wasn't happy with how Janelle handled their COVID-19 living situation. The ensuing conflict between Kody, Garrison, and Gabriel Brown also seemed to be a factor contributing to why Janelle ended things.
They separated in 2021, and Janelle felt she was better off for that decision. During the January 2023 "Sister Wives: One on One" special, Janelle said, "Kody and I have separated and I'm happy, really happy" (via People). Due to her religious beliefs, she considers them still to be married in spirit — but on potentially getting back together, Janelle said, "I'm not interested in having anyone walk through that door."
Following Garrison's death, the former couple seemed to work together on the official statement. Their Instagram posts shared the same photos and nearly the same caption, expressing their shared grief at the loss of their son. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away," the statement read. "We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."