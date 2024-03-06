Tragic Detail In Garrison Brown's Death Report Clarifies His Relationship With Kody

Note: The following article includes mentions of suicide.

Garrison Brown of the "Sister Wives" family died at 25 years old in March 2024. His parents were Kody Brown and Janelle Brown, two of the stars of the TLC reality program about a polygamous family. Garrison's full name was Robert Garrison Brown, and TMZ reported that his cause of death was suicide. The outlet also shared that Janelle spoke with the police following Garrison's death and she told them that Garrison and Kody were estranged.

Kody's relationship with Garrison and his brother Gabriel Brown had been fractured since the COVID-19 pandemic when Kody's rules regarding isolation caused strife between the father and his sons. Kody wanted his sons to avoid contact with others because he was worried about them transmitting COVID to his wife Robyn Brown's children. Because of this, Garrison moved away and was living in Flagstaff, Arizona at the time of his death. Garrison and his father had never reconnected, Janelle told police.

However, Janelle and Garrison were still in contact. After Janelle heard about a strange text message that Garrison sent to people who likely worked on "Sister Wives," she reached out. They texted a little bit, but Garrison eventually didn't reply anymore. Gabriel offered to check on his older brother when Janelle asked someone to visit him, and Gabriel found Garrison after he had died.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.