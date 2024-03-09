Nikki Haley And Her Husband Used To Have Major Money Problems

After deciding to run for U.S. president in 2024, Nikki Haley became the woman everyone wanted to know everything about, and thanks to the rules of ethics for government employees, we know quite a few things, especially where her wallet is concerned. By the time Haley backed out of the presidential race in March 2024, the public had already learned about her finances on two separate occasions.

Haley started her political career in 2004 when she was elected to the House of Representatives for South Carolina. In 2010, she became the governor of the state, making history along the way. She was reelected for a second term in 2014 but resigned two years later when she was offered the role of ambassador, serving as the United States Permanent Representative to the United Nations. Haley was selected for the position by then President-Elect Donald Trump and his administration, and received approval from the U.S. Senate, which required her to file a public financial disclosure report for the Office of Government Ethics.

All of the politico's income and debt was recorded in detail and released to the masses. That's how we know that Haley and her husband had some serious money problems by the time she left her ambassadorship in 2018, including loans worth over $1 million.