Prince Harry's Las Vegas Escapades Come Back To Haunt Him Over Spare Memoir Outrage

What happens in Las Vegas rarely ever stays in Las Vegas, as Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has had to learn the hard way. An equally difficult lesson? Of all the salacious tidbits that leak out of a wild night in Sin City, photographic evidence in the nude is arguably one of the worst. And that's exactly what a former stripper claims she has of the prince à la 2012.

Photos of Harry's raucous festivities first circulated that year, including photos of the prince drinking, partying poolside, and perhaps most salaciously, standing naked with an unknown female in his Las Vegas suite, reportedly during a game of strip pool (via the Daily Mail). Harry briefly wrote about what is remembered as one of his most controversial moments in his 2023 memoir "Spare," but one name was nowhere to be found: Carrie Reichert. Also known by her stage name, Carrie Royale, Reichert recently told The Sun that she had been invited to Harry's Wynn Hotel suite to party with the royal and his guests in 2012.

The ex-stripper said she partied with the prince and even exchanged a drunken kiss, which she felt was worth mentioning in his book. "I'm a little angry about being whitewashed from his book," Reichert told The Sun. "I mean ... wow. He missed a lot of things from that night."