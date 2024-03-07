Prince Harry's Las Vegas Escapades Come Back To Haunt Him Over Spare Memoir Outrage
What happens in Las Vegas rarely ever stays in Las Vegas, as Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has had to learn the hard way. An equally difficult lesson? Of all the salacious tidbits that leak out of a wild night in Sin City, photographic evidence in the nude is arguably one of the worst. And that's exactly what a former stripper claims she has of the prince à la 2012.
Photos of Harry's raucous festivities first circulated that year, including photos of the prince drinking, partying poolside, and perhaps most salaciously, standing naked with an unknown female in his Las Vegas suite, reportedly during a game of strip pool (via the Daily Mail). Harry briefly wrote about what is remembered as one of his most controversial moments in his 2023 memoir "Spare," but one name was nowhere to be found: Carrie Reichert. Also known by her stage name, Carrie Royale, Reichert recently told The Sun that she had been invited to Harry's Wynn Hotel suite to party with the royal and his guests in 2012.
The ex-stripper said she partied with the prince and even exchanged a drunken kiss, which she felt was worth mentioning in his book. "I'm a little angry about being whitewashed from his book," Reichert told The Sun. "I mean ... wow. He missed a lot of things from that night."
Carrie Reichert says she'll be sharing her photos on the subscription site OnlyFans
Carrie Reichert said she had kept the photos from her rowdy night with Prince Harry private "out of respect." But after seeing she was omitted from his memoir, she no longer felt she needed to do so. "I have poolside pictures of before the night and shots of Harry in the buff," she told The Sun. "People will be shocked by them."
She plans to publish the photos on her OnlyFans page, which requires a paid subscription. Unfortunately for Harry, this isn't the first time Reichert has shone a spotlight on the prince's former days of debauchery. In 2022, the Las Vegas showgirl auctioned a pair of Prince Harry's supposed underpants, which she said were a reminder of who Harry was before he became a "bore" (via The Mirror). Reichert told the U.K. outlet that she planned to net around $1 million for the boxer briefs and the swimsuit and dress she was wearing that night. The former dominatrix told The Sun she hopes to get a couple million dollars from her OnlyFans exhibit.
Reichert isn't too worried about ruffling feathers, either. When asked about Harry's wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Reichert replied, "If she wants to see her husband back in his glory days, then she'll have to subscribe and pay." These supposed photos are likely doing nothing to soothe Harry's hateful relationship with the media.