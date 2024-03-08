Body Language Expert Tells Us Jill Biden Redeemed Last Year's Kiss Drama At SOTU 2024

It's been over a year since Jill Biden and Kamala Harris' husband, Douglas Emhoff, shared a kiss that rocked the SOTU. During the 2023 State of the Union address, Jill stopped to exchange pleasantries with Emhoff and kissed him on the lips. While cheek kisses and pecks are certainly not unusual, lip kisses among two people who aren't romantically involved certainly are. Consequently, the pair had eyes on them during the SOTU 2024. However, his time, Jill walked in, waving to everyone as she had the last time — but she didn't exchange personal greetings with Emhoff or anyone else.

According to body language expert Amy Prenner, the FLOTUS' actions were the perfect way to respond to the publicity generated by the kiss. "Recalling the recent incident, it seems that people are now paying closer attention, wondering if there's tension between the individuals involved or if it was a deliberate message." Prenner, the communications executive and CEO of The Prenner Group, suggests that Jill's actions show that she's aware of the intense scrutiny. But, rather than play into baseless rumors, Prenner believes that the First Lady's actions might be a subtle reminder about what's actually important in America right now.