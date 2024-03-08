Kate Middleton's Uncle Gary Goldsmith Has Hope For Harry And William (But Not Meghan)
The ongoing drama within the British royal family shows no signs of stopping, with Catherine, Princess of Wales, at the center of wild theories amid her absence from the public eye. Adding to the plot, Kate's uncle, Gary Goldsmith, has joined the British version of "Celebrity Big Brother." Surprisingly, or perhaps not, Goldsmith has been quite open about a number of sensitive royal topics, including the Sussexes.
During a conversation with Fern Britton, a former TV host and fellow contestant, Goldsmith took the opportunity to share his opinion on the royals' family dynamics regarding Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. Specifically, Goldsmith noted that he still has hope that Harry and Prince William will reconcile. "It seems [William] has always had an olive branch open every time for Harry to come back and be part of the gang," he stated, adding, "I desperately feel that that is the case, but it is difficult to judge."
It was clearly not difficult enough, as Goldsmith reserved most of his judgment for Markle. When music manager Louis Walsh, another "CBB" contestant, broached the topic of the royals, he wanted to know whether Goldsmith had ever met Markle. Instead of a simple response, Goldsmith unwarrantedly offered his thoughts on Markle as a person.
Goldsmith thinks Markle ruined a 'comfortable threesome'
Gary Goldsmith caused quite a stir with his entrance on "Celebrity Big Brother," and his time on the reality show was equally chaotic, at least in terms of attention-grabbing comments. When discussing the impact of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the royal family, Goldsmith stated that Harry, Prince William, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, were a strongly bonded trio until Markle allegedly ruined it all. "Then suddenly there's an extra dynamic that comes in, puts a stick in the spokes, and creates so much drama that I don't genuinely think is there," Goldsmith said, referring to Markle.
He went on to accuse Markle of fabricating stories about Harry's unhappiness, which, according to him, changed history. So, while there's definitely some hope for William and Harry (and perhaps Kate, as they seem to be a trio) to reconcile, Markle is out of the picture — at least in Kate's uncle's eyes. Nevertheless, Goldsmith also criticized Harry, suggesting that both he and Markle should lose their royal titles due to their behavior.
However, despite his criticism, Goldsmith also shared his desire for Harry to return to his royal duties, saying, "We are a very forgiving nation. It would be nice if he did." As Goldsmith can't seem to keep the royals out of his mouth, he might be the one there's no hope for in terms of family support.
Goldsmith is causing his family additional stress
As Catherine, Princess of Wales, shields her privacy amid surgery recovery, her uncle is causing additional pressure on the Middleton family. Kate's family is furious over Goldsmith's "Celebrity Big Brother" stint, according to a source for The Sun. "Gary said he's been read the riot act by Kate's mom Carole and her dad Michael," shared the family insider, adding, "It is infuriating for them. Kate doesn't need this stress."
While the Middleton family grapples with Goldsmith's appearance on "CBB," the rogue uncle doesn't seem to care as much. When asked whether he was even allowed to speak about the royal family on camera, Goldsmith casually quipped, "I can pretty much say my opinion about everything unless there's a red laser dot on my chest." Similarly, he confidently declared his freedom from needing permission from Kensington Palace to join the reality show. "I love my family; they can trust me that it's all going to be okay," Goldsmith said in one episode, seemingly unaware of media attention.
Despite claiming that he has the best interests of his family at heart, Goldsmith may have misstepped when addressing the most delicate issue of all — Kate's health crisis. Although he did not provide details about the Princess's condition, he said, "If it's announced, I'll give you an opinion," opening the floodgates for speculation with his cryptic comment. One thing is for sure: Goldsmith harbors no hope or evident affection toward his fellow royal rogue, Meghan Markle.