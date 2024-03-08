Kate Middleton's Uncle Gary Goldsmith Has Hope For Harry And William (But Not Meghan)

The ongoing drama within the British royal family shows no signs of stopping, with Catherine, Princess of Wales, at the center of wild theories amid her absence from the public eye. Adding to the plot, Kate's uncle, Gary Goldsmith, has joined the British version of "Celebrity Big Brother." Surprisingly, or perhaps not, Goldsmith has been quite open about a number of sensitive royal topics, including the Sussexes.

During a conversation with Fern Britton, a former TV host and fellow contestant, Goldsmith took the opportunity to share his opinion on the royals' family dynamics regarding Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. Specifically, Goldsmith noted that he still has hope that Harry and Prince William will reconcile. "It seems [William] has always had an olive branch open every time for Harry to come back and be part of the gang," he stated, adding, "I desperately feel that that is the case, but it is difficult to judge."

It was clearly not difficult enough, as Goldsmith reserved most of his judgment for Markle. When music manager Louis Walsh, another "CBB" contestant, broached the topic of the royals, he wanted to know whether Goldsmith had ever met Markle. Instead of a simple response, Goldsmith unwarrantedly offered his thoughts on Markle as a person.