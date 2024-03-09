Ivanka Quiets Lara Trump Feud Rumors With A Single Post For Sister-In-Law

Ivanka Trump played an important role in her brother Eric Trump's proposal to Lara Yunaska back in 2013. While she wasn't there in person, Eric's choice of engagement ring was a sparkler from the Ivanka Trump Fine Jewelry line. Since then, Ivanka's business has gone south, and rumors persist that her relationship with Lara has, too. Ivanka's decision not to participate in dad Donald Trump's third presidential campaign hinted at tensions within the family, as did her choice to hire a different law firm from her brothers' to represent her in the business fraud lawsuit involving them and the former president. Lara denied any feuding in an interview with the Daily Mail, saying of Ivanka's legal switch, "I think people are trying to make that a bigger deal than it really is."

The former first daughter appeared to quash the gossip once and for all on March 8, 2024, when she posted a bubbly message to her sister-in-law on her Instagram Stories. The now-archived post showed Lara reading her newly published children's book to her young son and daughter. "Congratulations @laraleatrump!" Ivanka wrote. "Can't wait to read 'The Never-Give-Up Pup' with the kids!" The proud author reposted the congrats to her own Stories feed.