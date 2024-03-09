Ivanka Quiets Lara Trump Feud Rumors With A Single Post For Sister-In-Law
Ivanka Trump played an important role in her brother Eric Trump's proposal to Lara Yunaska back in 2013. While she wasn't there in person, Eric's choice of engagement ring was a sparkler from the Ivanka Trump Fine Jewelry line. Since then, Ivanka's business has gone south, and rumors persist that her relationship with Lara has, too. Ivanka's decision not to participate in dad Donald Trump's third presidential campaign hinted at tensions within the family, as did her choice to hire a different law firm from her brothers' to represent her in the business fraud lawsuit involving them and the former president. Lara denied any feuding in an interview with the Daily Mail, saying of Ivanka's legal switch, "I think people are trying to make that a bigger deal than it really is."
The former first daughter appeared to quash the gossip once and for all on March 8, 2024, when she posted a bubbly message to her sister-in-law on her Instagram Stories. The now-archived post showed Lara reading her newly published children's book to her young son and daughter. "Congratulations @laraleatrump!" Ivanka wrote. "Can't wait to read 'The Never-Give-Up Pup' with the kids!" The proud author reposted the congrats to her own Stories feed.
Ivanka has supported her sister-in-law online
Lara Trump's life before marrying Eric included a stint as a custom cake baker; her creations included a replica of an Operation game, a Chanel purse, a Christian Louboutin shoe, and a wine bottle in a grape barrel. But she doesn't have much time these days to put together anything more complex than a Betty Crocker sheet cake. Following her entry into the famous family, Lara reinvented herself into a devoted MAGA spokesperson and family-values proponent. Lara was just named co-chair of the Republican National Committee, endorsed by no less an authority than her father-in-law.
Somewhere in the midst of her rally appearances, fundraising work for rescue dogs, and her "The Right View" podcast, Lara found time to write a picture book for BRAVE Books, a small publisher whose authors are "people of moral integrity" and whose books teach "complex Christian and conservative values." (Sample titles: "Paws Off My Cannon" and "Unmuzzle Me, Please!") In this case, "The Never-Give-Up Pup" is the detective Seymour Clues, who teaches his fox friend about persistence.
Though husband Eric hasn't promoted Lara's book, his sister's endorsement should help boost sales — and perhaps finally put to bed the speculation about tensions between the Trump women. This also isn't the first time Ivanka has supported Lara online; back in October 2023, she honored both Lara and half-sister Tiffany Trump as "two special birthday ladies" whose celebrations took place in the same week.