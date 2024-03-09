Why Travis Kelce's Social Media Has Taylor Swift Fans Worried About Their Relationship
Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce has been the topic of debate for a litany of reasons. Her presence at the Kansas City Chiefs games sparked backlash for the amount of attention she was receiving. Then, reports of the singer and NFL pro having their first argument over the December 2023 holidays only added to the list of signs that the couple may not work out. Now, Swifties have identified yet another alleged crack in the bond, which stems from Kelce's social media.
Kelce has over six million Instagram followers, yet he only follows a little over 1,500 as of this writing. A quick glance at the accounts he follows seems to suggest that Kelce has carefully curated his timeline to include fellow athletes, podcasters, and fashion designers. However, one person who is noticeably absent from Kelce's following list is his girlfriend. As with pretty much everything involving the "Cruel Summer" performer, her fans quickly took notice and questioned why that was. This sparked conversations online, leaving some to challenge the status of Kelce and Swift's romance. However, things may not be as they seem.
Taylor Swift fans believed Travis Kelce unfollowed his girlfriend
Taylor Swift lovers pointed out in March 2024 that her beau, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, might've unfollowed her on Instagram. This observation seemed to coincide with a break-up story that spread about the couple in the same month. During the first three nights of Swift Eras Tour stops in Singapore, Kelce was not in attendance. However, he did eventually show up, attending the last couple of shows in the city. While many view unfollows as a tell-tell sign of trouble in paradise, Kelce and Swift's situation may be a bit different. In fact, an insider told Page Six in September 2023 that the duo were not following one another on social media. Therefore, Kelce did nothing wrong as he was never one of Swift's 282 million followers.
The chatter became so profound online that Kelce was forced to address the rumors during a March 6 episode of his "New Heights" podcast, stating, "A lot of false media being tossed out there," before later praising his girlfriend, "Taylor is the biggest and the best thing possible" [via She Knows]. The two have seemingly dodged the break-up rumors, though with so much interest surrounding their relationship, it's unlikely to be the last time.