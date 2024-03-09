Why Travis Kelce's Social Media Has Taylor Swift Fans Worried About Their Relationship

Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce has been the topic of debate for a litany of reasons. Her presence at the Kansas City Chiefs games sparked backlash for the amount of attention she was receiving. Then, reports of the singer and NFL pro having their first argument over the December 2023 holidays only added to the list of signs that the couple may not work out. Now, Swifties have identified yet another alleged crack in the bond, which stems from Kelce's social media.

Kelce has over six million Instagram followers, yet he only follows a little over 1,500 as of this writing. A quick glance at the accounts he follows seems to suggest that Kelce has carefully curated his timeline to include fellow athletes, podcasters, and fashion designers. However, one person who is noticeably absent from Kelce's following list is his girlfriend. As with pretty much everything involving the "Cruel Summer" performer, her fans quickly took notice and questioned why that was. This sparked conversations online, leaving some to challenge the status of Kelce and Swift's romance. However, things may not be as they seem.