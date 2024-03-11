Bradley Cooper Ditches Gigi Hadid For The 2024 Oscars Date Everyone Saw Coming
The rumored romance between actor Bradley Cooper and model Gigi Hadid has been allegedly heating up, with many eager to know if the pair would arrive at the 2024 Oscars together. This was especially apparent after a source told Page Six in the days leading to the March 10, 2024 ceremony that the couple were planning to "hard launch" their relationship at the show's after-party – something which many saw as a PR stunt. A separate insider disputed this, telling Entertainment Tonight on March 7 that Hadid would be skipping the ceremony to spend time with her daughter. When Bradley appeared at the Oscars pre-show, the latter report proved true.
Hadid was nowhere in sight when Cooper arrived at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. The "Maestro" nominee walked the carpet and posed for photographers in a sleek, all-black wide pantsuit. Though the runway star was not by his side, Cooper had another date, which came as no surprise to practically everyone.
Bradley Cooper brought his mother to the Oscars for another year
When the Oscar-nominated actor arrived for the star-studded evening, he had his mother, Gloria Campano, on his arm. In a look similar to her son's, the proud mother wore a black gown and silk black blazer, complete with a pair of blue shades. While rumors of Cooper and Gigi Hadid going public with their relationship would have been headline-worthy, the mother-son duo have a long history of attending the Academy Awards together.
Campano and her son have attended the event a total of four times, and it seems that Cooper would like to keep this tradition going. In February 2024, Cooper confirmed to E! News that his mother would surely be by his side as he competed in three categories for his "Maestro" film: Best Lead Actor, Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture. "100 percent. There's no question, she's coming. Because first of all, she's an amazing hang. She's cool. And I just get a thrill every time I go with her because she's like, says exactly what she thinks of anybody," Cooper told the outlet.
It's unknown if Cooper has plans to incorporate Hadid into his and Campano's award show outings. For now, it seems his mother, with whom he shares an adorable bond, is the only woman in his life who he's willing to share the red carpet with.