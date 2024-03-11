Bradley Cooper Ditches Gigi Hadid For The 2024 Oscars Date Everyone Saw Coming

When the Oscar-nominated actor arrived for the star-studded evening, he had his mother, Gloria Campano, on his arm. In a look similar to her son's, the proud mother wore a black gown and silk black blazer, complete with a pair of blue shades. While rumors of Cooper and Gigi Hadid going public with their relationship would have been headline-worthy, the mother-son duo have a long history of attending the Academy Awards together.

Campano and her son have attended the event a total of four times, and it seems that Cooper would like to keep this tradition going. In February 2024, Cooper confirmed to E! News that his mother would surely be by his side as he competed in three categories for his "Maestro" film: Best Lead Actor, Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture. "100 percent. There's no question, she's coming. Because first of all, she's an amazing hang. She's cool. And I just get a thrill every time I go with her because she's like, says exactly what she thinks of anybody," Cooper told the outlet.

It's unknown if Cooper has plans to incorporate Hadid into his and Campano's award show outings. For now, it seems his mother, with whom he shares an adorable bond, is the only woman in his life who he's willing to share the red carpet with.