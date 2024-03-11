Why Did Ryan Gosling Wear Sunglasses For His 2024 Oscars Just Ken Performance?

In the "Barbie" movie, Ken always had sunglasses on him, even if he wasn't actually wearing them. So, they were the perfect way to accessorize a bedazzled hot pink suit for Ken's legendary performance. In his GQ interview, Gosling said that Ken always carried two pairs of sunglasses with him: one dark pair and one reflective pair. The mirrored pair, Ryan said, is necessary to "reflect Barbie's greatness." The dark pair was to "hide [his] sadness," adding, "You never want to risk bumming Barbie out."

Not only was Gosling's decision to wear sunglasses for the performance a special nod to Ken, but by his own definition, the choice of sunnies was important, too. Fans of the "Barbie" movie know that "I'm Just Ken" was a pivotal moment for this character. He was establishing who he was without his counterpart, Barbie. So, for the biggest performance of this song in history, he wouldn't have wanted to reflect Barbie in his glasses. This was Ken's moment, so dark glasses that didn't reflect anyone else were the ideal pick. While for the character Ken, this song was emotional, Gosling's performance was all about fun. Consequently, the choice to wear the glasses that prevent "bumming [anyone] out" was wise. That performance certainly didn't bum anyone out. It was a great moment for Ken in all his glory, and Gosling, once again, proved that he is more than "Kenough."