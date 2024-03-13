Why Lara Trump's Bedtime Ritual With Her Kids Caused A Stir

Lara Trump, who is married to Donald Trump's third child, Eric Trump, is yet another member of the Trump family with a number of controversies plaguing her name. With the list growing as she voices her support for Donald's 2024 presidential run, the bedtime ritual Lara has with her two kids has unexpectedly caused quite a stir online.

During her appearance at the 2024 Conservative Political Action Conference, also known as CPAC, in Washington, D.C., Lara gave a speech praising her father-in-law and promising a lot to those who cast their vote for the former POTUS. Amid the political talk, Lara threw in a personal tidbit, likely thinking it would gather praise as she paused after delivering the punchline. About halfway through her speech, Lara mentioned her two children, Eric, who goes by Luke, and Carolina. However, instead of a tender anecdote, she revealed that her children recite the Pledge of Allegiance before going to sleep.

"Every night, Eric and I have a tradition. We stop whatever we have going on, and we go do bedtime with the kids," Lara said, continuing, "And while they say their prayers, and the Pledge of Allegiance, of course, I often think to myself, 'What kind of country will they live in in 10, 20, or 30 years?'" While we wait for the passage of time to do its thing, the internet persists in mocking Lara's unusual way of putting her kids to sleep.