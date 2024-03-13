Why Lara Trump's Bedtime Ritual With Her Kids Caused A Stir
Lara Trump, who is married to Donald Trump's third child, Eric Trump, is yet another member of the Trump family with a number of controversies plaguing her name. With the list growing as she voices her support for Donald's 2024 presidential run, the bedtime ritual Lara has with her two kids has unexpectedly caused quite a stir online.
During her appearance at the 2024 Conservative Political Action Conference, also known as CPAC, in Washington, D.C., Lara gave a speech praising her father-in-law and promising a lot to those who cast their vote for the former POTUS. Amid the political talk, Lara threw in a personal tidbit, likely thinking it would gather praise as she paused after delivering the punchline. About halfway through her speech, Lara mentioned her two children, Eric, who goes by Luke, and Carolina. However, instead of a tender anecdote, she revealed that her children recite the Pledge of Allegiance before going to sleep.
"Every night, Eric and I have a tradition. We stop whatever we have going on, and we go do bedtime with the kids," Lara said, continuing, "And while they say their prayers, and the Pledge of Allegiance, of course, I often think to myself, 'What kind of country will they live in in 10, 20, or 30 years?'" While we wait for the passage of time to do its thing, the internet persists in mocking Lara's unusual way of putting her kids to sleep.
Internet users aren't buying what Lara Trump is selling
Who would've thought Lara Trump's bedtime ritual with her kids would become one of her most controversial moments? Well, here we are, and social media users are coming after Trump's bizarre revelation with a vengeance.
"I would bet that is a total lie," said one X (formerly Twitter) user, while another remarked, "If it were true, there would be no need to mention it. The fact that it's mentioned says that it's a political move." While there were some social media users who gave Trump the benefit of the doubt, their comments weren't any more forgiving. "That'll be an interesting therapy appointment in 20 years," one person shared on X, with another user echoing the sentiment by writing, "That's psychological abuse, radicalization, indoctrination, and just all out sick."
The CPAC crowd, on the other hand, remained at a complete loss for reaction following Trump's confession. Notably, given her seconds-long pause after admitting to the weird ritual on stage, it's understandable why many saw her statement as another attempt to generate media headlines rather than a real-life anecdote. Regardless of whether Luke and Carolina truly engage in nightly pledges to the American flag, this isn't the first time Trump's parenting has sparked online outrage.
Some think Trump's parenting methods are cruel
Lara Trump is no stranger to online criticism when it comes to raising her children. In 2022, Trump found herself in hot water after posting what was supposed to be a sweet video of her son riding a toy bulldozer, sending internet users into a frenzy of anger over her parenting. The clip, posted on Trump's Instagram page, featured her son Luke, who was seemingly distressed as he rode the toy in the pouring rain. Lara, who was off-camera for the duration of the video, could be heard laughing and encouraging her son to keep it moving. "Thought we had a clear window; turns out we did some character building instead," she captioned the post, referring to the unexpected bad weather.
While a smaller number of people praised Trump in the comment section, the majority of users sharing their opinions weren't as thrilled with Trump's parenting methods. "Poor excuse for a mother. That poor child is going to get sick," one person wrote, while another remarked, "Humiliating your child is character building? You're sick."
Interestingly, during an interview for The Trump Organization, Trump shared that her parents "were incredibly loving and supportive, but also very strict disciplinarians." Given her dedication to a structured bedtime routine for her own children, with or without the Pledge of Allegiance, and making them brave the storm (literally), it's evident that Trump has inherited the disciplinary aspect of her parenting style from her own parents.