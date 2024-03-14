Did Nikki Haley Really Endorse Barack Obama In The 2012 Election?

The idea of the staunchly conservative former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley supporting former Democratic president Barack Obama might seem unlikely — unless, of course, you were to ask former president Donald Trump. The 2024 presidential hopeful shared his "evidence" of Haley's supposed support of Obama on Truth Social less than one month before Haley backed out of the 2024 presidential race.

Trump posted a video of the former South Carolina governor speaking at a Mitt Romney campaign event in Greenville, South Carolina, in 2012, in which she appears to promote Obama's ability to strengthen the U.S. military. The video, posted to Truth Social on February 9, 2024, was captioned, "Nikki Haley is a flunky for Mitt 'Pierre Delecto' Romney who is kryptonite for the Republican Party. She was also a Barack Hussein Obama supporter as seen here."

And while it's true that Haley mentioned Obama's name when discussing the military, the few seconds immediately after her remarks — and Haley's long-running history of denouncing former President Obama — seem to suggest Trump, the famously anti-fake-news politician, is touting some misinformation himself.