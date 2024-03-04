Nikki Haley's Feelings About Former President Barack Obama Are Clear

We all know the truth about Nikki Haley and Donald Trump's relationship. Suffice it to say, it's complicated. But how does Haley feel about one of his greatest nemeses, proud Democrat and Former President Barack Obama? One might assume that the former governor would have a cordial relationship with him. However, the famous "the enemy of my enemy is my friend" saying doesn't exactly apply to the pair.

In fact, Haley has been quite critical of the Obama administration. Speaking on the January 31, 2024 episode of "The Breakfast Club," the outspoken politician stated that Americans started to feel divided during his tenure, arguing, "It became more about gender, more about race, it became more about separating Americans instead of bringing them together."

Haley also restated and defended her opinion that America isn't and has never been a racist country. She went on to criticize Obama for his relations with Iran, a country that she asserted "says 'Death to America,'" calling him "an Iranian sympathizer." Haley even condemned Obama's spending habits while in office and accused him of using his executive powers excessively.