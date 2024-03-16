Tragic Details About Josh Hartnett's Life

Josh Hartnett is the epitome of cool and has been for decades. The former teen heartthrob cut his teeth in big pictures like "40 Days and 40 Nights" and "Pearl Harbor," playing the handsome leading man. Executives knew how to play Hartnett like a fiddle, using his tall, dark, and painfully good-looking persona to appeal to audiences across the globe. In the aughts, Hartnett was hot property. Not only was he great for business, but fans were obsessed with his personal life too, often poring over photos of him with his then-girlfriend Scarlett Johannson or his later love interest, model Helena Christensen. We wanted to know everything.

In short, Hartnett had all of the elements to become a star as big as Brad Pitt or George Clooney ... so why did he disappear? Seemingly overnight, Hartnett stopped playing the game. Instead of milking the cash cow, the actor took a giant step back and all but disappeared from the spotlight. Though it may have appeared to onlookers like he had everything, Hartnett was embroiled in several struggles behind the scenes that impacted how his future played out.

From health issues to heart-wrenching breakups, in-fighting among his team, and turning down the roles that could have made his career, Hartnett's life hasn't been as glitzy and glamorous as some may think. Let's take a look at tragic details from Hartnett's past and whether he'll ever be able to get past them.