What We Know About Vanessa Hudgens' Falling Out With Ashley Tisdale

When "High School Musical" premiered in 2006, few would have guessed that stars Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale were already close friends, given their characters' archenemy status onscreen. "[People] think it was that movie that brought us together, and it really wasn't," Tisdale clarified to Us Weekly in 2019, revealing that they actually met on the set of a Sears commercial a year before filming the mega-hit Disney musical. She added, "From that day on, we were super close." As they continued to work together on the "HSM" sequels in 2007 and 2008, respectively, Hudgens and Tisdale bonded over the immense fame that came with being part of the franchise.

Their relationship grew stronger in the subsequent years, with the actors often publicly expressing their support for one another. In a 2017 interview with Women's Health, Hudgens gushed of Tisdale: "She's one of those girlfriends who will be my friend forever." Just two years later, her former co-star echoed the sentiment during a chat with TooFab, noting that their friendship was not typical in the industry, serving as the ultimate testament to its authenticity.

"We are like the ultimate duo," Tisdale shared, adding, "I think [our bond] just makes everyone so excited to see us." However, rumors of a feud between the actors soon began circulating, with one of Hudgens' ex-boyfriends even pointed to as a potential culprit for their supposed fall-out.