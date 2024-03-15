What We Know About Vanessa Hudgens' Falling Out With Ashley Tisdale
When "High School Musical" premiered in 2006, few would have guessed that stars Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale were already close friends, given their characters' archenemy status onscreen. "[People] think it was that movie that brought us together, and it really wasn't," Tisdale clarified to Us Weekly in 2019, revealing that they actually met on the set of a Sears commercial a year before filming the mega-hit Disney musical. She added, "From that day on, we were super close." As they continued to work together on the "HSM" sequels in 2007 and 2008, respectively, Hudgens and Tisdale bonded over the immense fame that came with being part of the franchise.
Their relationship grew stronger in the subsequent years, with the actors often publicly expressing their support for one another. In a 2017 interview with Women's Health, Hudgens gushed of Tisdale: "She's one of those girlfriends who will be my friend forever." Just two years later, her former co-star echoed the sentiment during a chat with TooFab, noting that their friendship was not typical in the industry, serving as the ultimate testament to its authenticity.
"We are like the ultimate duo," Tisdale shared, adding, "I think [our bond] just makes everyone so excited to see us." However, rumors of a feud between the actors soon began circulating, with one of Hudgens' ex-boyfriends even pointed to as a potential culprit for their supposed fall-out.
Did Austin Butler play a role in causing the rift between them?
Vanessa Hudgens famously dated Austin Butler, known for his Oscar-nominated role in "Elvis," for nearly nine years, and, interestingly, Ashley Tisdale played a role in bringing them together. Butler and Tisdale first met on the set of the 2009 movie "Aliens in the Attic," which marked the beginning of their longtime friendship. Two years later, he and Hudgens were spotted together, for the first time as a couple, at Tisdale's sister's birthday party.
However, shortly after Hudgens and Butler called it quits in 2020 her relationship with Tisdale started fizzling out, too. In 2021, they still appeared close, sharing photos of each other on social media. And, when Tisdale gave birth to her daughter, Jupiter, that same year, she excitedly told Bustle, "[Jupiter] loved Vanessa; I think she just knew how much Vanessa means to me."
Notably, the actor also acknowledged, "I saw Vanessa maybe once or twice [in 2021], which is very rare for us." While it is unclear what exactly happened between Hudgens and Tisdale, their last public appearance together was at Sarah Hyland's 2022 bridal shower, which happened mere months after Butler went public with his new girlfriend, model Kaia Gerber.
Fans think Ashley Tisdale ditched Vanessa Hudgens for Austin Butler
According to online speculation, Ashley Tisdale chose to continue hanging out with Austin Butler over Vanessa Hudgens, and her public statements seem to confirm as much. During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Tisdale addressed the feud rumors, citing the former co-stars' busy schedules as the reason for their lack of contact. "I haven't seen her in a long time," Tisdale admitted (via E! News).
She then awkwardly reasoned, "I think, obviously, she's working. I'm working. I have a daughter." Tisdale's absence from Hudgens' Mexico wedding to Cole Tucker further fueled the conjecture. While the event was limited to 100 guests, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel, Hudgens and Tisdale's "High School Musical” co-stars, attended, meaning it was highly unlikely that there wasn't a seat available for Tisdale too.
Furthermore, she praised Butler and his work on "WWHL," hinting that they were still on great terms. "I definitely knew [Butler] was destined for what he's doing now," Tisdale enthused, noting, "He's such a cutie. He's so amazing and so talented." Even though it appears Tisdale and Hudgens are reluctant to discuss their closeness, or lack thereof, publicly, it's evident that, sadly, they're not all in this together anymore.