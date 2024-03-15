Malia Obama's Sly Jab At David Letterman Proves She's The Funniest In The Family

David Letterman might be a legend in the showbiz world, but not even this lifetime TV personality's star power was enough to save him from getting roasted by Malia Obama on a visit to the White House. During the inaugural episode of Letterman's Netflix interview series, the "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction" host shared his hilarious anecdote about the then-teenager with her father, former President Barack Obama.

According to Letterman, he first met Barack's two daughters, Sasha and Malia, at a White House event. The television star approached Malia to thank her, saying, "You don't know who I am. I know your mother and father. My name is Dave Letterman, and I am very happy to be here." He then thanked Malia for the invitation to the party, to which she replied, "Yeah, you look like a guy who really knows how to party."

Letterman, the former president, and the show's audience burst into laughter over Malia's sly jab, and the television host called the interaction "absolutely delightful." According to her father, her not-so-subtle dig at Letterman was just one example of his daughter's keen humor.