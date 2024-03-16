What We Know About Comedian Shane Gillis' Low-Key Love Life

Whether you love or hate him, Shane Gillis seems to be determined to remain in the public eye. In 2019, the controversial comedian was fired from NBC's "Saturday Night Live" before he even got the chance to showcase his stand-up skills when his racist, homophobic, and misogynistic remarks beat him to the punchline. After Gillis was tapped to do the iconic late-night show, excerpts from his podcast, "Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast," resurfaced, publicizing the insensitive comments he made in 2018.

In a surprising turn of events, the comedian was invited back to the "SNL" stage in 2024 — as a host, no less. Unfortunately for him, the episode turned out to be one of the most awkward moments that aired on "SNL," yet it still gave Gillis the platform (and attention) he missed out on years earlier. As the mainstream spotlight can't keep away from the contented character, there's ongoing curiosity about Gillis' personal background, especially his low-key love life and equally elusive girlfriend.

Despite the renewed public interest in his private affairs, Gillis continues to skillfully avoid revealing his partner's identity for reasons unknown. He did, however, share a number of tidbits about the mysterious lady, sending people online on a quest to uncover her identity.