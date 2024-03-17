Inside Sally Field And Emma Stone's Adorable Friendship

If you watched the 2024 Oscars, you might have seen Sally Field saying some very sweet things about Emma Stone. Field gushed over Stone and her performance in "Poor Things" ahead of her winning the award for Best Actress for her role in the movie. "It is an unforgettable and endearing character created by an actor who is always surprising, who refuses to be categorized, and, like Bella, is completely original. Bravo, Emma," Field said, in part.

One thing you may not know about these two, though, is that they have quite a close friendship that goes back years. We know that Stone (whose long list of A-List friends includes the likes of Taylor Swift and her fellow actor bestie Jennifer Lawrence) and Field have known each other since at least since 2012, which is when they starred in their first movie together, "The Amazing Spider-Man." They reunited on-screen again in 2014 for the sequel, "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," and then worked together for a third time on the 2018 Netflix series "Maniac." It turns out that these two super-talented actors developed an adorable relationship that goes way beyond the big or small screen.