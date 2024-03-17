Inside Sally Field And Emma Stone's Adorable Friendship
If you watched the 2024 Oscars, you might have seen Sally Field saying some very sweet things about Emma Stone. Field gushed over Stone and her performance in "Poor Things" ahead of her winning the award for Best Actress for her role in the movie. "It is an unforgettable and endearing character created by an actor who is always surprising, who refuses to be categorized, and, like Bella, is completely original. Bravo, Emma," Field said, in part.
One thing you may not know about these two, though, is that they have quite a close friendship that goes back years. We know that Stone (whose long list of A-List friends includes the likes of Taylor Swift and her fellow actor bestie Jennifer Lawrence) and Field have known each other since at least since 2012, which is when they starred in their first movie together, "The Amazing Spider-Man." They reunited on-screen again in 2014 for the sequel, "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," and then worked together for a third time on the 2018 Netflix series "Maniac." It turns out that these two super-talented actors developed an adorable relationship that goes way beyond the big or small screen.
Emma Stone had nothing but sweet things to say about Sally Field
Emma Stone was clearly touched by Sally Field being on hand to present her with her Oscar. Though the two haven't publicly spoken about one another much, Stone made it very clear on "Good Morning America" the day after the awards just how much she admires her former co-star. "Sally Field, I've gotten to work with three times. We have the same birthday," she shared, referring to November 6. "I just love her and what she was saying."
Stone's comments came after she and Field were spotted sharing a sweet embrace backstage at the award show, and fans just couldn't get enough of their obviously close bond. "I cant get over sally field presenting for emma stone this is so the amazing spider man im actually in tears," one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Sally field speaking about emma stone!!!! that's aunt may and gwen stacy you guys," a second fan tweeted.
Clearly, this beloved friendship has been brewing for years. Stone and Field have long been snapped enjoying one another's company and really seemed to bond while working together. Daily Mail even shared candid snaps of the two taking a break from filming "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" all the way back in 2013, in which they could be seen chatting and smiling while sitting in their director's chairs.
Emma Stone and Sally Field almost starred in a third movie together
As for Stone and Field working together again? Well, we'll just have to wait on that one, but it turns out we were once pretty close to seeing these two close stars work together for a fourth time. That's because the duo almost returned to their superhero movie characters for 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home." According to the book "MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios," Emma Stone's Gwen Stacy and Sally Field's Aunt May (alongside Kirsten Dunst's Mary Jane Watson) were all considered to appear in the blockbuster movie. However, their roles were cut as it was felt the movie had enough content. Oh, what could've been!
But it wasn't just Stone who bonded with Field while filming "The Amazing Spider-Man" movies. All of the cast seemed to get close, as Andrew Garfield (who starred as Spider-Man in the franchise) made it pretty clear he's still friendly with Field, too. Garfield, who used to date Stone, actually crashed an Entertainment Tonight interview with Field on the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet to gush over his former co-star. "We had a lot of fun together. We really had fun together," Field said of working on the movie during the interview. A Sally Field, Emma Stone, and Andrew Garfield reunion, anyone?