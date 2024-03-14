The Major Difference Between Kate Middelton's Scandal And Princess Diana

The photo of Kate Middleton and her children was intended by Kensington Palace to reassure her adoring fans that she was doing well post-surgery. However, the level to which it was edited went far beyond simply color-correcting or clarifying elements that may have been in shadow, leaving followers to wonder if the royals are hiding her true health. The Associated Press removed the photo from their distribution on March 11, claiming that there's a limit as to how much a photo can be doctored before becoming untrustworthy.

On March 12, OK! quoted royal expert Neil Sean, who stated, "I think Catherine herself probably had the final say [on the photo]. And I think that what happened was probably in the rush she probably looked at and thought, 'you know, that looks okay' and didn't [give] too much attention to it." He went on to add, "I think that she's being very gracious in accepting the blame."

Comparisons between Kate and Princess Diana grew after another photo was shared on March 11. According to Page Six, the image depicted Middleton in a car looking unhappy, and an insider stated his concern, saying, "I worry about all this attention on Catherine. She did not look happy at all in the car on Monday." He noted that the snap was similar to ones of Diana seated in a car and appearing unhappy as well, during her marital troubles with then-Prince Charles.