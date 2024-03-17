Ben Affleck's Sweet Gift To J.Lo Speaks Volumes About His Past Marriage With Ex Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's rollercoaster relationship initially ended in 2004. However, their love lasted throughout his decade-long marriage to Jennifer Garner, thanks to the love letters Affleck saved from their time together. Some may find it strange to keep little souvenirs that remind you of your ex, but in Bennifer's case, it wasn't that weird considering everything else that was going on. The former couple started dating around 2001 and got engaged in 2003 with plans to marry later that same year. However, J.Lo and Affleck canceled their 2003 wedding shortly before it was due to take place, which hurt their relationship terribly.

To make matters worse, the press was completely obsessed with them, and eventually, it all got to be too much to handle. But, in 2020, the "Gone Girl" star subtly shared that Lopez wasn't entirely out of his life during his relationship with Garner. While speaking to New York Times reporter Brooks Barnes, Affleck gushed about his former fiancee's performance in "Hustlers," arguing, "She should have been nominated [for an Academy Award]. She's the real thing."

The "Argo" director notably also revealed, "I keep in touch periodically with her and have a lot of respect for her," (via X, formerly known as Twitter). A year later, fate led Affleck's path to cross with the "On The Floor" singer's once more, and they seemingly picked up right where they left off. When it was time to celebrate their first Christmas after getting back together, the Oscar winner found a creative use for the letters he had saved all those years.