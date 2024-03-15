Inside The Swirling Rumors About Rose Hanbury's Husband David Rocksavage

The hits just keep coming for the royal family in Britain. When it was announced in January that Catherine, Princess of Wales, would be taking time to recuperate from abdominal surgery, the public was sympathetic. But her continued absence with nary a peep started a swirl of rumors about what was really going on. When she finally emerged in March, it was to post an edited photo on social media, which caused a whole new explosion of conspiracies.

Among the circulating theories is that Kate is actually nursing a broken heart and contemplating the state of her marriage. In 2019, her husband, William, Prince of Wales and the next in line for the British throne was rumored to have been having a fling with a long-time friend of the royal family, Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley. It seems Prince William can't escape those affair rumors, which have resurfaced with a vengeance.

Royal watchers have turned their eyes to Hanbury during Kate's PR nightmare, digging into her relationship with William and her relationship with her husband, David Rocksavage, Marquess of Cholmondeley. It seems that Rocksavage has his own set of swirling rumors involving a close friendship with a scandalous artist and the lack of romance in his marriage to Hanbury.