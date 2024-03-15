Inside The Swirling Rumors About Rose Hanbury's Husband David Rocksavage
The hits just keep coming for the royal family in Britain. When it was announced in January that Catherine, Princess of Wales, would be taking time to recuperate from abdominal surgery, the public was sympathetic. But her continued absence with nary a peep started a swirl of rumors about what was really going on. When she finally emerged in March, it was to post an edited photo on social media, which caused a whole new explosion of conspiracies.
Among the circulating theories is that Kate is actually nursing a broken heart and contemplating the state of her marriage. In 2019, her husband, William, Prince of Wales and the next in line for the British throne was rumored to have been having a fling with a long-time friend of the royal family, Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley. It seems Prince William can't escape those affair rumors, which have resurfaced with a vengeance.
Royal watchers have turned their eyes to Hanbury during Kate's PR nightmare, digging into her relationship with William and her relationship with her husband, David Rocksavage, Marquess of Cholmondeley. It seems that Rocksavage has his own set of swirling rumors involving a close friendship with a scandalous artist and the lack of romance in his marriage to Hanbury.
A convenient marriage, a controversial friendship
David Rocksavage and Rose Hanbury, the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley, were married in June 2009. Rocksavage was 48 at the time, 23 years older than his bride, and considered a playboy bachelor. The nuptials happened quickly, days after the engagement was announced, and twin sons were born that same year, with a daughter following in 2016.
The British aristocrat inherited his title, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, along with an actual castle and the family's home, Houghton Hall, which was originally built for the first prime minister of the United Kingdom. One of the rumors swirling is that his marriage has been one of convenience, devised to create his own heir to pass on the Cholmondeley legacy and estate.
Rocksavage has also had a long-time friendship with François-Marie Banier, dating back to the early 1980s. When Rocksavage's sons were born, he named Banier the twin's godfather. If Banier's name sounds familiar, it's due to his scandal-filled past, including a fraud arrest and three-year prison sentence for swindling L'Oréal heiress Liliane Bettencourt out of millions of dollars. Despite his friend's controversy, Rocksavage still spends time with Banier in France, triggering rumors about his continued friendship.