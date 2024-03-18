Demi Lovato's Most Controversial Moments

The following article includes mentions of eating disorders, sexual assault, and bullying.

Whether you've been a devoted fan of Demi Lovato since her Disney days or you've grown to admire her musical talents over time, it's undeniable that the singer has become a figure surrounded by controversy, especially in recent years.

Apart from being extremely vocal about social justice issues, Lovato has dealt with bipolar and eating disorders, as well as substance addiction. Speaking at the Hollywood & Mind Summit, as reported by People, the star shared that she started feeling better after getting diagnosed. "I knew that if I could help others with their journey, then that's exactly what I wanted to do," she added, "and so I decided to be open and honest about what I had finally learned about myself."

However, Lovato's candor hasn't always been received positively. Despite her intentions to raise awareness and help others, some of her behavior has sparked controversy. From publicly bashing a yogurt shop to starting feuds with fellow celebrities for no obvious reason, it's hard to see Lovato's bigger picture at times. "Demi, stop trying to find things where there [aren't] to look woke and maintain [a] certain level of relevancy," tweeted one person in the wake of one of the singer's controversies, proving that saying whatever is on your mind might not be the best approach. Here are five times Lovato's controversial statements and actions were way out of line.

If you need help with an eating disorder or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).