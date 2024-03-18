Donald Trump's Driver Spilled The Truth About A Controversial Incident From January 6

Though he may have clinched his third presidential nomination, Donald Trump still has a long way to go before he can declare victory. Trump's "hush money" case and other legal quagmires could be a liability, not to mention his policies and the various controversies in which he has been involved. His fellow Republicans are trying to help him with at least one problematic part of his history. The House Administration subcommittee is holding a number of hearings to reinvestigate the findings of the January 6 Select Committee's report. The Republican-led group hopes to prove the former president bears no responsibility for the actions of the supporters who stormed the Capitol building. One newly released piece of evidence may help support that argument.

After giving his rallying speech on the National Ellipse that fateful morning, Trump was driven back to the White House by one of his Secret Service officers. Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testified before the committee about a conversation she'd had with another Secret Service official. The agent, she said, told her Trump had tried to grab the steering wheel of his presidential vehicle in an attempt to force the driver to turn around.

However, the Select Committee also questioned the Secret Service driver, and a transcript of that interview was recently obtained by ABC News and other outlets. The driver's testimony contradicted Hutchinson's account: "[Trump] never grabbed the steering wheel," he said. "I didn't see him, you know, lunge to try to get into the front seat at all."