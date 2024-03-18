Rose Hanbury Isn't The First Woman William Allegedly Cheated On Kate Middleton With
When William, Prince of Wales, was accused of cheating on Catherine, Princess of Wales, with Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, in 2019, the affair rumors brought the prince and princess closer than ever. Unfortunately, speculation about the royal's alleged infidelity never truly died down, and royal fans gave Hanbury a nickname that cuts deep: "Camilla 2.0." However, while public ire has largely been focused on Hanbury, she isn't the only woman with whom William was speculated to have cheated on Kate Middleton. Back in the royal couple's university days, it's believed William could have also been seeing an old flame.
Prior to attending St. Andrews University, where he and Kate met and began their romance, William took a gap year. He met Jessica Craig, also known as Jecca Craig, while in Kenya during that year because he stayed at her family's nature conservancy. Apparently, she and William had a "pretend engagement" while they were together during his time, according to the Daily Mail. William was also said to have been very close to Jecca's family, most notably her father, Ian Craig. William and Ian had met a few years before the prince and Jecca dated, and the men bonded over a love for conservation — one of Jecca's passions as well.
Although it's reported that the young couple split when William went to university, Christopher Andersen's book "Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan" claims he and Jecca continued spending time together while he was dating Kate.
William hung out with Craig at his 21st birthday party — not Kate
Christopher Andersen's book asserts that William, Prince of Wales, visited Kenya without Catherine, Princess of Wales, after they started dating. He also attended friends' weddings with Jecca Craig, as Kate Middleton wasn't invited to those events. A birthday party that both Kate and Craig attended seemed to sow doubt that William and Craig were completely over.
In a royal biography titled "Kate: The Future Queen" penned by Katie Nicholl, the events of William's 21st birthday party were shared. Shortly before the party, William said publicly that he wasn't in a relationship since he and Kate were dating in secret at that time. Although Kate didn't mind that, at the party itself, William apparently schmoozed with Craig and not his girlfriend.
Nicholl wrote, "Kate didn't know whether they had been romantically involved or not, but she noted that Jecca had been seated at the head table next to William, whereas Kate had to raise her glass to toast the prince from afar."
William and Kate got engaged at the Craig family conservancy
Catherine, Princess of Wales, didn't just take that kind of treatment lying down. According to Christopher Andersen's book "Brothers and Wives," Kate Middleton was "threatened and humiliated" by the media talking about William, Prince of Wales, and Jecca Craig. She gave an ultimatum that William ignored, but his brother Prince Harry advocated for Kate's point of view. However, King Charles III might have been on #TeamJecca. Andersen wrote that he apparently said, "'You mustn't put her through that, William. It isn't fair to Jecca.'"
There were a few bumps in the road for Kate and William — and there have been rumors that Craig was the reason William and Kate split in 2007, but that detail is unconfirmed. Another of Andersen's books, "William and Kate: A Royal Love Story," said William second guessed their relationship. He apparently told Kate, "I can't ... It just isn't going to work. It isn't fair to you."
No matter what happened in the past, there appears to be no problems between Craig and the royal couple. William and Kate actually got engaged at Craig's family's property in Kenya. Craig also attended William and Kate's wedding, but William attended her wedding without Kate and their kids in tow. William just can't escape affair rumors amid the Kate drama, but it's pretty clear his and Craig's relationship ended amicably long ago.