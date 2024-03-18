Rose Hanbury Isn't The First Woman William Allegedly Cheated On Kate Middleton With

When William, Prince of Wales, was accused of cheating on Catherine, Princess of Wales, with Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, in 2019, the affair rumors brought the prince and princess closer than ever. Unfortunately, speculation about the royal's alleged infidelity never truly died down, and royal fans gave Hanbury a nickname that cuts deep: "Camilla 2.0." However, while public ire has largely been focused on Hanbury, she isn't the only woman with whom William was speculated to have cheated on Kate Middleton. Back in the royal couple's university days, it's believed William could have also been seeing an old flame.

Prior to attending St. Andrews University, where he and Kate met and began their romance, William took a gap year. He met Jessica Craig, also known as Jecca Craig, while in Kenya during that year because he stayed at her family's nature conservancy. Apparently, she and William had a "pretend engagement" while they were together during his time, according to the Daily Mail. William was also said to have been very close to Jecca's family, most notably her father, Ian Craig. William and Ian had met a few years before the prince and Jecca dated, and the men bonded over a love for conservation — one of Jecca's passions as well.

Although it's reported that the young couple split when William went to university, Christopher Andersen's book "Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan" claims he and Jecca continued spending time together while he was dating Kate.