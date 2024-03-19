How Kody Brown's Daughter Truely Gets Along With Mom Christine's New Husband David

Kody Brown, the "Sister Wives" star who once boasted four wives and is now down to just one, faced a nightmare scenario when his third wife, Christine Brown Woolley, left him in 2021, taking their underage daughter with her. Truely Brown, who was approximately 11 years old when her parents ultimately split for good, eventually relocated to Utah with her mother and Christine's now-husband, David Woolley.

While Christine was moving and moving on, Kody was concerned about how the distance might affect his relationship with Truely. "I'm disgusted by this idea that [Christine's] moving, and she's gonna take Truely and move to Utah," he told the cameras during a solo confessional in Season 17 (via Business Insider). However, Christine had a different perspective, arguing, "I can take [Truely] to a better support system where she's surrounded by love."

And that's exactly what she did. In a 2023 interview with People, Christine revealed that Truely and David had developed an even stronger bond than she could have ever hoped for. "He's a phenomenal person, to the core. He's just outstanding," she gushed of her new husband. Across the country, Kody continues to boil over the new family dynamics, seemingly forgetting that his actions were what tipped Christine over.